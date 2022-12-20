Popcorn and gifts abound at Donny B's in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Donny B's Gourmet Popcorn & Gifts, 1220 Towanda Ave. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owner Donny Bounds took an unconventional path to the business. Bounds grew up in Minonk, attended Illinois State University and worked in nursing and healthcare for over 30 years before opening the store on Dec. 6, 2018.

Bounds decided he wanted to do something different, and was inspired by a visit to a popcorn store elsewhere in Illinois.

"We make everything here from scratch, no added preservatives or additives: real cheese, caramel from scratch," Bounds said. "It's a very unique gift for that person you don't know what to buy for. Dad has everything but loves the Bears, get him a Bears tin with his favorite popcorn and done."

The business offers over 75 flavors of popcorn, from the sweet (chocolate, caramel, white chocolate pretzel, cookies 'n cream) to the savory (cheese, spicy buffalo, loaded baked potato, ranch) to the highly unique (Mountain Dew, dill pickle, bacon bourbon caramel, bubble gum). Not a popcorn fan? Donny B's also sells a variety of unique and vintage candy, as well as bottled drinks in a number of specialty flavors.

Online ordering is available, and customers don't even have to get out of the car: The business, which used to house an ice cream shop, includes a drive-thru that proved highly useful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers enjoy supporting a local, family-owned business, Bounds said. He said he and his staff strive to offer two qualities that are often hard to find together: great taste and great service.

"People come in here and see all the bright colors and can taste candy from their childhood," Bounds said. "They can come in here and forget about their crappy day for 10 minutes."

The best-selling popcorn at Donny B's is the Donny's Duo, a mix of caramel and cheddar. Other popular flavors include the cheddar pretzel, caramel and white chocolate.

Seasonal offerings include the Grinch pop, Christmas cake, white chocolate peppermint, dark chocolate peppermint, white chocolate cranberry pretzel, and the holiday mix.

A variety of specials are offered, including "2 for Tuesdays," when customers who buy two small bags of popcorn get one free, and "Thirsty Thursdays," when customers can find deals on flavored drinks. Customers who showed proof that they had voted in the recent election earned free popcorn as well.

"I love the people and getting to be a part of whatever event they're planning and why they're here," Bounds said. "The crappier the weather, the better the sales. If it's beautiful out, no one wants to eat popcorn."

Bounds added that he has plans to build on the wholesale side of the business in the future. Additionally, he said he plans to open two new locations in Central Illinois — neither in Bloomington-Normal.

IF YOU GO What: Donny B's Gourmet Popcorn & Gifts Where: 1220 Towanda Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Closed Sunday Phone: 309-827-3511 Website: www.donnybpopcorn.com