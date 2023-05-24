PONTIAC — OSF HealthCare announced Tuesday that the Pontiac branch has filled its need for a new president.

Derrick Frazier has accepted the position and will begin duties at OSF St. James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center on June 19.

Frazier will direct internal operations at the hospital and ensure "high-quality, cost-effective and safe health care is consistently delivered," according to a news release.

Liz Davidson, who had been interim president since March when the previous president retired, will take over as vice president and chief nursing officer.

Frazier's experience includes serving as CEO at Homer Memorial Hospital in Homer, Louisiana, and Morehouse General Hospital in Bastrop, Louisiana.