Pokeworks restaurant closes after 2 years in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Pokeworks has permanently closed its doors after over two years of service in Bloomington.

"We're very proud of the Normal community for trying something new and different and that was our goal," said Dr. Jason Dunn, a partner in the restaurant's ownership group. "In today's world and economy, we're always reevaluating things and what we've decided as an ownership group is to close down and look at a few other options."

Nestled with Crafted bar and Crafted Coffee Brews in the Crafted Commons building at 1101 Airport Road, Pokeworks offered build-your-own Hawaiian poke bowls, burritos and salads.

The restaurant's last day of business was Sunday.

The business opened in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as indoor dining was limited and people were not going out to eat as much, Dunn said.

"I do think that played a big role, but we're glad we tried it and we're glad we exposed our community to something different," Dunn said. "We've just got to pivot and go in a little different direction."

Although there is nothing planned to fill the vacancy yet, Dunn said the space will be closed off and may be used for extra seating if needed.

Crafted bar and Crafted Coffee Brews will continue their service with normal hours.

Other partners in the ownership group are Joey DiMichele, Kraig Garber, Ron Hayward, Mitchell Davidson and Dude Caslow.