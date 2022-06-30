Plus-size women's boutique opens inside downtown Bloomington shop

BLOOMINGTON — Two female business owners have teamed up to bring plus-size women’s clothing to downtown Bloomington.

The Middle Sister: A Curvy Boutique, which opened last August in southeast Bloomington, has relocated as a “shop within a shop” at 2 FruGALS Thrift, 417 N. Main St. While boutique owner Kim Mattson said she had a good first year in business, her location at the back of an office park made it difficult for customers to find, and she had decided to close the business June 30.

But since opening in her new location Tuesday, she’s been pleased by the boost in foot traffic that comes with being downtown.

“It’s been a revolving door — I’ve had so many people coming in and saying, ‘I didn’t know you were here,’” Mattson said. “People are so excited to find out there’s a store here other than the small handful of shops that carry plus sizes.”

She said while many plus-size retailers carry up to a size 2X or 3X, few go up to a 6X like The Middle Sister, or offer the entire range of sizes in store. Mattson understands that women have trouble finding the sizes they need, or they’re embarrassed by their size — and that’s why she opened her shop in the first place.

“Size is just a number,” Mattson said. “I want them to feel confident and pretty. There’s no reason they shouldn’t.”

As part of its grand reopening, The Middle Sister will be open until 8 p.m. Friday, coinciding with downtown Bloomington’s First Friday events. Mattson will be ready with cookies and available to answer any questions, and a rack of clearance items will be set up outside 2 FruGALS. The grand reopening will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

2 FruGALS owner Carol Wilson said she’s all about teaming up with other small businesses, especially those owned by women. When one of her employees mentioned The Middle Sister, and that the store had planned to go out of business, Wilson decided to reach out and see how she could help.

“My wheels started turning. I’m always thinking of how I can promote other female small business owners,” she said. In talking with Mattson, she learned of the great need for plus-size fashion in Bloomington-Normal, and the two started plotting how they could carve out a spot in Wilson’s store for The Middle Sister. “We pulled together our resources and came up with a plan,” Wilson said.

The result is a nook on the right hand side of 2 FruGALS, near the fitting rooms at the back of the store. A gray awning with The Middle Sister’s name and logo sets the space apart, and Wilson even moved her store’s plus-size section adjacent to Mattson’s area, so shoppers can find all of the plus-size offerings in one place.

“I wanted her to be able to keep her identity and keep her customer base,” Wilson said, adding that she felt the two businesses could help each other out. “It’s win-win situation to include someone else.”

Mattson agreed: “I can expand my customer base because of all the people who already shop here (at 2 FruGALS),” she said. And while she was used to working by herself in her previous location, she now sees the fun in having a dozen other people working at 2 FruGALS.

“It’s been fun to be with other women and work alongside them,” Mattson said.

In addition to clothing, Mattson offers jewelry, handbags, pajamas, body care items, gifts and more. In the future, she will recreate Ava’s Corner, a section where 80% of proceeds are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Mattson’s granddaughter, who died of a malignant rhabdoid tumor just shy of her first birthday.

The Middle Sister is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. For more information, follow the store on Facebook at facebook.com/themiddlesistercurvy or go to www.themiddlesister.net. The Middle Sister can also be reached by calling 2 FruGALS at 309-530-5592.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

