Pantagraph working on story about rental market

The Washington Senior Apartments are located in the former Bloomington High School, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The Pantagraph is looking to hear from anyone who has recently moved apartments or are looking for a new apartment about their experience. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about available help for people who are struggling to afford housing in Illinois.

The Pantagraph is working on a story about the rental market and seeks to interview anyone who has moved into a new place recently or is in the process of looking for a new place to rent. We would especially like to hear from you if you experienced quick turnover in rentals or had difficulty finding a new place to rent.

Watch now: Illinois lost population last decade. Here are some key takeaways

If you would be open to sharing your experience for the story, please contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240 or cwood@pantagraph.com.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

