BLOOMINGTON — West Bloomington will have a new dining option come Wednesday with the opening of Panda Express at 1901 W. Market St.

After a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, the first 88 restaurant guests will receive gift bags containing Panda Express merchandise and a coupon, according to a news release from the company. Additionally, the restaurant will donate 50% of its pre-tax proceeds that day to the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington (guests must show an event flyer or tell the cashier that their order is for the Boys and Girls Club fundraiser).

Panda Express will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday (drive-thru open until 10 p.m.) and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday (drive-thru open until 9:30 p.m.).

The Bloomington restaurant is the second Panda Express location in the Twin Cities. The Panda Express at 312-1 S. Veterans Parkway in Normal opened in September 2011 at the Shoppes at College Hills, according to The Pantagraph archives.

Panda Express opened its first restaurant in California in 1983. Since then, it has grown to more than 2,400 locations in 12 countries and become known for serving up American Chinese entrees like orange chicken, honey walnut shrimp and broccoli beef.