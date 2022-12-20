 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ozark House to close doors after 50 years

Ozark House at 704 McGregor St. will close at the end of 2022. Its owners, Larry and Connie Weaver, hope to travel in their retirement and thanked all customers and staff for making their restaurant a Bloomington staple.

BLOOMINGTON — After serving their customers everything from Australian lobster tails to baby back ribs over the last 50 years, Ozark House owners Larry and Connie Weaver said the time has come to say goodbye.

Dec. 31 will be the last occasion customers will have a chance to try Ozark House's wide variety of steak, barbecue and seafood dinners.

Connie Weaver said the decision to retire did not come easily, but she was proud to have hit her goal of keeping the restaurant open for 50 years.

"First and foremost, I want to thank our loyal patrons for coming to our restaurant for the last 50 years and our hardworking staff for without them, we couldn't have made it 50 years," she said.

Ozark House was opened in 1972 by Larry's parents, Ike and Marguerite Weaver. Larry and Connie would take over in 1998.

Ozark House 2

Originally, the restaurant was located at 506 Regency Drive but after State Farm came forward with an offer to acquire the property, it moved to its current location at 704 McGregor St. and remained there for the next 34 years.

The restaurant's banquet room has hosted a number of special events over the years, including weddings, birthdays, corporate events, presentation and gatherings of various clubs and organizations.

Ozark House 3

Connie Weaver said she still owns the building and is looking for an interested buyer, ideally one who would like to open another restaurant in Ozark House's place.

"We have a lot of loyal customers that are really sad," she said. "They would love to see somebody come in and put out some great food."

In their retirement, the Weavers hope to do some traveling and visit their son in Australia.

Ozark House's hours through Dec. 31 will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

