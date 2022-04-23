Over 70 line up at uptown Normal music shops for Record Store Day

NORMAL — Normal’s Bob Flynn said: “Music makes the world go 'round.”

He and at least 70 other music fans were lined up Saturday morning down North Street and around part of the Uptown Circle in Normal to snag special releases for Record Store Day at Waiting Room Records.

The now internationally-celebrated event was first held in 2008 as a way to bring customers to independently-owned record shops, by offering promotional releases offered only on that day.

Waiting Room Records owner Jared Alcorn said it’s a good way to get people back to their hometown record shop.

He said they had a steady line on Saturday, and everyone was in good spirits. He added they still had plenty of great stock, and they were giving out free raffle tickets for their last three copies of Taylor Swift’s special release, a 7-inch single of “the lakes.” That record sold out within 25 minutes of opening.

Alcorn said on Friday they brought in 200 pieces of special Record Store Day releases, and they had gotten a lot of calls for Swift’s single. Alcorn said other releases were from hip-hop acts Childish Gambino, Handsome Boy Modeling School, and Czar Face.

His store also ordered material from The Wallows, The Replacement, The Pixies, The Ramones and The Grateful Dead.

Ottawa’s David Sauvageau lined up that morning to secure several additions for his vinyl collection. Aptly sporting a Jerry Garcia shirt, he locked in a breakout vinyl album of the London shows from “Europe ‘72: The Complete Recordings Box Set.” He said the set was previously released on CD, but this album was the first vinyl pressing of the show.

There were several Swifties determined to get themselves a copy of “the lakes” that morning. One waiting in line was Rachel Gabbrants, a biology pre-med junior at Illinois State University.

“I’m just here for Taylor – she’s my mom,” said Gabbrants, who had been waiting in line since 6:20 a.m.

She also thinks Record Store Day is making a comeback.

“I think it’s better to buy from a small business owner rather than Jeffery Bezos,” said Gabbrants, who ended her sentence in a sarcastic tune.

Just down the line from her was another Swiftie, Stephanie Contoni. She said Saturday was her first Record Store Day, and she came from Peoria with her sister and father because she couldn’t find a shop there that had “the lakes.”

Contoni said she likes buying vinyl so she can put them on display.

Pekin’s Jack Peters, who was just ahead of Gabbrants, said he made new Swiftie friends while waiting. He came from out of town, he said, because Waiting Room Records is his favorite record store.

Contoni, her sister Sidney, and Peters and Gabbrantz all went home with the special Swift single.

Early risers

Holding the first three spots in line about an hour before the 10 a.m. opening time were two ISU students, Noah Zissman and Lucas Ford, plus Normal Community West High School student Carter Esteiling.

Zissman, freshman in computer systems technology, said there were three others originally ahead of them, but they gave up their spots after being told their picks weren’t in.

On Zissman's list were records by Alice In Chains, The Foo Fighters and Vince Guaraldi. Zissman was most excited for Guaraldi’s “Baseball Theme,” he said, “because I grew up with Charlie Brown, so that's my favorite kind of stuff.”

He advised hopeful music shoppers unsure of how to find a special release to talk to record store owners.

“All the owners of the stores around here are really nice,” he said.

Ford was also planning to get the Alice In Chains release, plus a jazz-oriented album by the keyboardist and guitarist for Black Sabbath, titled “Jazz Sabbath.” Esteiling hoped for those records too, plus a new pressing of the original Slipknot album, “if it’s a for a reasonable price,” he said.

Zissman said they arrived at 3:45 a.m. Saturday to get their spot in line. Store staff supplied them with coffee and doughnuts, and the owner and staff of The Garlic Press offered popcorn to all waiting.

“The first few hours flew by,” said Ford, “and then once the sun came up, it feels like we’ve been here forever.”

The trio’s plans for the rest of their Saturday: kayaking Evergreen Lake at Comlara Park.

Operation indie

Just down the street from Waiting Room were about 10 people waiting for North Street Records to open that morning.

Bob Carroll, of Bloomington, was second in line. He said he at first lined up for Waiting Room, but then heard others in line discussing what North Street had previewed in a Facebook video.

Carroll said he felt fortunate being able to come down the street and find a shorter line.

Rob Streibich, co-owner of North Street Records, said Saturday was the first time they’ve had a line before opening. But to him, Saturday’s crowds were a just continuation of steady customer traffic over the past three months.

“It’s been busy every day, all day,” he said.

Streibich added they’ve always carried small amounts of special-Record Store Day merchandise, but “it’s stuff we stock in our shop always.”

He said his store’s plans for the day are nothing close to what Alcorn does at Waiting Room, which he described as an “amazing job.”

“Jared makes it an event. Jared has the true spirit,” said Streibich.

He said they keep things low-key at North Street, and it’s still great to see everybody out.

“I love it — couldn't be any happier,” he said.

Scott McCormick, owner of Reckless Saint in downtown Bloomington, said he doesn’t order special Record Store Day releases, but Saturday “is still my best day,” and the sunny weather only made things better.

He supposed that the event heightens awareness of independent record stores, and brought in some customers that day.

Josh Mabazza, a junior in nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University, came in there to shop. He said he never goes into a record store with expectations.

Mabazza said he typically looks for a cool album cover, something he listened to recently, or an album he’s been trying to find.

“A good rule of thumb I got by is if I look at the cover and it calls to me,” he said on whether he buys it.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

