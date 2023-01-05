OSF St. James president to retire from Pontiac post

PONTIAC — Brad Solberg, president of OSF HealthCare St. James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, will retire March 31 after eight years in the position.

He has worked a total of 36 years in hospital leadership, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from OSF.

"Brad’s focus during his tenure has been on the continual commitment to quality care for the communities OSF Saint James serves. Under Brad’s leadership, OSF Saint James was recognized numerous times for their work in quality healthcare and patient satisfaction," the news release said.

Solberg stated, “I’m proud of our leaders, our caregivers, and everyone else that works every day to bring quality care to our patients. I’m grateful to OSF Healthcare for the opportunity to serve — Pontiac has been a wonderful part of our lives.”

Solberg and his wife, Sara, look forward to discovering what the next phase of their lives will bring while spending more time with family, the news release said.

Curt Squires, public relations and communications coordinator with OSF in Bloomington and Pontiac, said the company would soon post the president position and begin a search for Solberg's replacement. If one is not found by March 31, an interim president will be named, Squires said.