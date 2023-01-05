OSF St. James president to retire from Pontiac post

PONTIAC — Brad Solberg, president of OSF HealthCare St. James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, will retire March 31 after eight years in the position.
He has worked a total of 36 years in hospital leadership, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from OSF.
"Brad’s focus during his tenure has been on the continual commitment to quality care for the communities OSF Saint James serves. Under Brad’s leadership, OSF Saint James was recognized numerous times for their work in quality healthcare and patient satisfaction," the news release said.
Brad Solberg, president of OSF HealthCare St. James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, will retire March 31 after eight years in the position.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Solberg stated, “I’m proud of our leaders, our caregivers, and everyone else that works every day to bring quality care to our patients. I’m grateful to OSF Healthcare for the opportunity to serve — Pontiac has been a wonderful part of our lives.”
Solberg and his wife, Sara, look forward to discovering what the next phase of their lives will bring while spending more time with family, the news release said.
Curt Squires, public relations and communications coordinator with OSF in Bloomington and Pontiac, said the company would soon post the president position and begin a search for Solberg's replacement. If one is not found by March 31, an interim president will be named, Squires said.
OSF St. James -John W. Albrecht Medical Center Community garden in Pontiac
Clay Jackson
Baby names that dropped in popularity the most in 2021
Baby names that dropped in popularity the most in 2021
Like all fads, the popularity of certain baby names changes. What was all the rage during your parents' generation will not necessarily be popular today.
In 1990, Jessica topped the list as the most popular female baby name. In 2021, the name Jessica dropped in popularity to #481.
Social media and pop culture sometimes play a role in naming trends. For example, the name Karen dropped by 263 spots in popularity in 2021, after Karen became a slang word synonymous with entitled white women captured on video
exploiting their privilege under the guise of victimhood. Also on the downswing, names ending in "yn"—Jaxtyn, Korbyn, Carolyn, and Lauryn are just some examples of names that dropped in popularity in 2021. Often, parents are eschewing less popular names. Stacker ranked the top 50 baby names that dropped in popularity in 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration. By subtracting the name's 2020 rank from its 2021 rank, Stacker determined the decrease in each name's popularity (rank indicates where the name fell on the list of popular baby names). In the event of a tie, Stacker used the 2021 rank.
Many of the names that decreased in popularity are considered
gender-neutral, though the Social Security Administration considers sex and gender binary variables. Male and female designations were determined using the gender selected on Social Security card applications. You may also like: What marriage was like the year you were born
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#50. Genesis (male)
- 2021 rank: 973
- 2020 rank: 827
- Change: 146
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#49. Kyleigh (female)
- 2021 rank: 981
- 2020 rank: 835
- Change: 146
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#48. Kellan (male)
- 2021 rank: 835
- 2020 rank: 688
- Change: 147
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#47. Annabella (female)
- 2021 rank: 1000
- 2020 rank: 851
- Change: 149
Canva
#45. Korbin (male)
- 2021 rank: 859
- 2020 rank: 709
- Change: 150
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#44. Elyse (female)
- 2021 rank: 869
- 2020 rank: 719
- Change: 150
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#43. Tori (female)
- 2021 rank: 995
- 2020 rank: 845
- Change: 150
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#42. Brylee (female)
- 2021 rank: 935
- 2020 rank: 781
- Change: 154
Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock
#40. Haylee (female)
- 2021 rank: 942
- 2020 rank: 786
- Change: 156
riggleton // Shutterstock
#39. Kamilah (female)
- 2021 rank: 979
- 2020 rank: 823
- Change: 156
marina shin // Shutterstock
#38. Esperanza (female)
- 2021 rank: 1108
- 2020 rank: 951
- Change: 157
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#37. Kenia (female)
- 2021 rank: 1081
- 2020 rank: 923
- Change: 158
Flashon Studio // Shutterstock
#35. Ermias (male)
- 2021 rank: 814
- 2020 rank: 647
- Change: 167
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#34. Avah (female)
- 2021 rank: 825
- 2020 rank: 657
- Change: 168
Anant Jadhav // Shutterstock
#33. Darwin (male)
- 2021 rank: 1073
- 2020 rank: 904
- Change: 169
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#32. Queen (female)
- 2021 rank: 1134
- 2020 rank: 965
- Change: 169
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#30. London (male)
- 2021 rank: 1034
- 2020 rank: 864
- Change: 170
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#29. Madalynn (female)
- 2021 rank: 1170
- 2020 rank: 997
- Change: 173
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#28. Novah (female)
- 2021 rank: 743
- 2020 rank: 569
- Change: 174
StockImageFactory.com // Shutterstock
#27. Tinsley (female)
- 2021 rank: 892
- 2020 rank: 718
- Change: 174
Olena Chukhil // Shutterstock
#25. Kamryn (male)
- 2021 rank: 1029
- 2020 rank: 855
- Change: 174
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Juelz (male)
- 2021 rank: 1008
- 2020 rank: 829
- Change: 179
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Lauryn (female)
- 2021 rank: 895
- 2020 rank: 715
- Change: 180
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Korbyn (male)
- 2021 rank: 1177
- 2020 rank: 995
- Change: 182
bendao // Shutterstock
#20. Marley (male)
- 2021 rank: 1130
- 2020 rank: 942
- Change: 188
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#19. Bentlee (male)
- 2021 rank: 1082
- 2020 rank: 889
- Change: 193
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#18. Hakeem (male)
- 2021 rank: 1155
- 2020 rank: 959
- Change: 196
Miramiska // Shutterstock
#17. Ensley (female)
- 2021 rank: 789
- 2020 rank: 590
- Change: 199
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#15. Elliot (female)
- 2021 rank: 773
- 2020 rank: 572
- Change: 201
Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#14. Tristen (male)
- 2021 rank: 1056
- 2020 rank: 854
- Change: 202
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#13. Lyanna (female)
- 2021 rank: 969
- 2020 rank: 766
- Change: 203
2p2play // Shutterstock
#12. Meilani (female)
- 2021 rank: 1094
- 2020 rank: 886
- Change: 208
Anant Jadhav // Shutterstock
#10. Alexa (female)
- 2021 rank: 442
- 2020 rank: 229
- Change: 213
HTeam // Shutterstock
#9. Itzayana (female)
- 2021 rank: 971
- 2020 rank: 757
- Change: 214
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#8. Nathalie (female)
- 2021 rank: 1133
- 2020 rank: 912
- Change: 221
Stephan Schlachter // Shutterstock
#7. Keily (female)
- 2021 rank: 1080
- 2020 rank: 853
- Change: 227
Inara Prusakova // Shutterstock
#5. Karsyn (male)
- 2021 rank: 954
- 2020 rank: 700
- Change: 254
Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock
#4. Karen (female)
- 2021 rank: 1091
- 2020 rank: 828
- Change: 263
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#3. Jaxtyn (male)
- 2021 rank: 935
- 2020 rank: 586
- Change: 349
Stasia04 // Shutterstock
#2. Denise (female)
- 2021 rank: 1233
- 2020 rank: 873
- Change: 360
Pushish Images // Shutterstock
Contact Robyn Skaggs at
robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.