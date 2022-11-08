Old-school vibes, vegan food and love stories at Normal's Coffeehouse & Deli

NORMAL — Coffeehouse & Deli, 114 E. Beaufort St. in Uptown Normal, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

The family-owned coffee shop opened on April 26, 1996, and recently celebrated its 26th birthday. It is owned by Simon and Jane Wilson but operated by their daughter, general manager Yvonne Wilson, who started as a barista and worked her way up. She has an ownership stake in the business as well.

Yvonne Wilson was born and raised in Bloomington-Normal, but Simon Wilson is from Aruba and Jane Wilson is from the Czech Republic. The couple met in Chicago and eventually moved to the Twin Cities.

Simon Wilson is retired from the Clinton power plant; he found the coffee shop as sort of an outlet and business venture, and then his daughter followed in his footsteps.

“I really fell in love with it,” said Yvonne Wilson, who has 15 years of experience at the business.

The “Deli” part of the restaurant’s name stems from the fact that the shop used to sell dry goods, coffee beans and more grocery-style products.

Its menu includes fresh-roasted coffee and a variety of unique vegetarian and vegan offerings, as well as gluten-free options.

“We’ve very much old-school, and I think you can definitely still feel that,” Yvonne Wilson said. “... It feels like home. There’s been like magical things that happen here. It’s a really bizarre place, but so many people have fallen in love here and they’ve been living beautiful lives together. It’s like a very loving feeling.”

The shop is described as a casual coffee shop with vegan fare that serves breakfast all day. Popular menu items include the tofu scrambler, coffeehouse hash, sweet chili chicken quesadilla and the BLT.

The staff makes its own ranch and mayo. Made-from-scratch baked goods include bread, cookies, scones and muffins, with many options available as vegan or gluten-free.

The menu features a quiche and soup of the day. Seasonal offerings include an autumn grilled cheese, a pumpkin puree grilled cheese with mozzarella, a harvest salad with zucchini and the pumpkin pancakes.

“I think that people really feel like they can be themselves here, and we definitely give you the time of day. We give you the eye contact, we give you the smile, and I know that like obviously, that’s Customer Service 101, but you don’t always see that at places and we really strive to do that,” Yvonne Wilson said. “I do feel like people feel seen when they come in here. They feel welcomed, and it’s a comfortable feeling and a wonderful gathering spot.”

She said that her family is very thankful for all the community support. She also thinks that the Uptown Normal community is growing in the right direction and is excited to see that continue in the future.