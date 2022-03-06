 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS

Off to work we go: A look at McLean County's top employers

BLOOMINGTON — There’s a new player in town. As Rivian Automotive continues to ramp up production at its electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Normal, it’s quickly become one of the largest employers in McLean County. Here’s a look at the area’s top employers as of 2022:

1. State Farm Insurance

Employees: 14,436

Industry: Insurance

030520-blm-neigh-1statefarm

State Farm's corporate headquarters is on Bloomington's east side. The insurer employs 14,436 people at its local office.

2. Illinois State University

Employees: 3,940

Industry: Higher education

080514-blm-loc-1isufreshmen

Prospective students take a tour of the Illinois State University campus in 2014. The university employs 3,940 people.

3. Rivian Automotive

Employees: 3,500

Industry: Electric vehicle manufacturing

092821-blm-loc-12rivianplant (copy)

A Rivian R1T pickup truck rests at the Normal automotive plant on Sept. 26. The company employs more than 3,500 workers at its Normal location.

4. Country Companies

Employees: 2,020

Industry: Insurance

5. Unit 5 School District

Employees: 1,874

Industry: Education

Starting school in style

Parents, teachers and community leaders welcome Chase Williams, 8, to third grade as he and other children arrive for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Pepper Ridge Elementary School, Bloomington. Unit 5 employs 1,874 workers.

6. Carle BroMenn Medical Center

Employees: 1,337

Industry: Medical

7. OSF St. Joseph Medical Center

Employees: 1,286

Industry: Medical

8. AFNI

Employees: 830

Industry: Customer engagement

AFNI 1

Workers in the call center at AFNI's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive facility served a variety of clients in 2011. The company employs 830 people in Bloomington-Normal.

9. McLean County Government

Employees: 817

Industry: Government

10. District 87 School District

Employees: 687

Industry: Education

11. City of Bloomington

Employees: 667

Industry: Government

12. Bridgestone

Employees: 500

Industry: Tire & inner tube manufacturing

071818-blm-loc-2bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas in Normal employs 500 people.

13. Growmark

Employees: 482

Industry: Agriculture

14. Illinois Wesleyan University

Employees: 482

Industry: Higher education

Ames Library

This undated file photo shows Ames Library on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. The university employs 482 workers.

15. Heritage Operations

Employees: 441

Industry: Skilled nursing care

16. Town of Normal

Employees: 401

Industry: Government

17. Heartland Community College

Employees: 369

Industry: Higher education

18. Ferrero Candy

Employees: 357

Industry: Confectionary

112520-blm-plus-1ferrero (copy)

The Ferrero factory at 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington is shown in this 2020 file photo. The company employs 357 people in Bloomington-Normal.

19. Tentac

Employees: 348

Industry: Parent company

20. McLean County Farm Bureau

Employees: 329

Industry: Agriculture

Source: McLean County Economic Development Council

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

