Off to work we go: A look at McLean County's top employers

BLOOMINGTON — There’s a new player in town. As Rivian Automotive continues to ramp up production at its electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Normal, it’s quickly become one of the largest employers in McLean County. Here’s a look at the area’s top employers as of 2022:
1. State Farm Insurance
Employees: 14,436
Industry: Insurance
2. Illinois State University
Employees: 3,940
Industry: Higher education
3. Rivian Automotive
Employees: 3,500
Industry: Electric vehicle manufacturing
4. Country Companies
Employees: 2,020
Industry: Insurance
5. Unit 5 School District
Employees: 1,874
Industry: Education
6. Carle BroMenn Medical Center
Employees: 1,337
Industry: Medical
7. OSF St. Joseph Medical Center
Employees: 1,286
Industry: Medical
8. AFNI
Employees: 830
Industry: Customer engagement
9. McLean County Government
Employees: 817
Industry: Government
10. District 87 School District
Employees: 687
Industry: Education
11. City of Bloomington
Employees: 667
Industry: Government
12. Bridgestone
Employees: 500
Industry: Tire & inner tube manufacturing
13. Growmark
Employees: 482
Industry: Agriculture
14. Illinois Wesleyan University
Employees: 482
Industry: Higher education
15. Heritage Operations
Employees: 441
Industry: Skilled nursing care
16. Town of Normal
Employees: 401
Industry: Government
17. Heartland Community College
Employees: 369
Industry: Higher education
18. Ferrero Candy
Employees: 357
Industry: Confectionary
19. Tentac
Employees: 348
Industry: Parent company
20. McLean County Farm Bureau
Employees: 329
Industry: Agriculture
Source: McLean County Economic Development Council
Top 20 highest-paid city of Bloomington employees
Timothy Gleason
Jeffrey Jurgens
Billy Tyus
Jamal Simington
Kevin Kothe
Eric West
Angela Fyans-Jimenez
Chad Wamsley
Timothy McCoy
Timothy Stanesa
F. Scott Rathbun
Jeffrey Flairty
Nicole Albertson
Cory Matheny
Robert Yehl
Michael Hartwig
Carl Reeb
Kenneth Bays
Brian Brown
Paul Williams
Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.