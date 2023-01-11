Normal officials celebrate opening of new Love's truck stop

NORMAL — The newly built Love's Travel Stop in northwest Normal was unveiled Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

General Manager John Kincaid said the new 34-acre site at 2007 N. Main St. is the largest facility the company operates across the nation.

"We want to provide quality customer service to every customer that comes through the door," Kincaid said. "We want you to leave thinking that this is the best place to stop on your travels."

Kincaid said he was working at the LeRoy location for eight months and traveled to Normal every couple of weeks to prepare and see the progress on the new station.

The new Love's has 16 gasoline fuel pumps and nine diesel pumps as well as truck care service with Speedco for truck maintenance, tire repairs, inspections and roadside assistance in cases when somebody breaks down, Kincaid said.

He said the location also includes a dog park and a dog washing station, making it one of two locations nationwide to offer those amenities. The monthly fee is $20 for four washes a month.

An RV park with 63 spots and amenity hookups is still under construction and will be available by the end of the month, Kincaid said.

"I drove past by this place early on when they were moving dirt and the next time I came by it was here," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "We work with a lot of developers and Love's is right at the top in terms of professionalism."

In recognition of the ribbon cutting, Love's donated $1,000 each to Unit 5's Educational Foundation and District 87's Bloomington Area Career Center.

Normal Town Council Trustees Kevin McCarthy and Karyn Smith attended the ribbon cutting along with members of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and others.

"It's exciting to see north Normal really start to build up and bring more jobs to the community," said Brooke Fenske, manager of membership development for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. "This is gonna mean more money for the community, and we're happy to have them here."

Fenske said she is excited to try out the new Bojangles location inside Love's. Bojangles is fast-food chain that specializing in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and primarily located in the Southeast region of the United States.

McCarthy said Love's is another revenue source and amenity that will draw people into the community, as it is placed right off the highway.

Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said it's nice to see the station open after almost four years of planning and development.

"Anytime you can grab people's attention and have them come off the interstate, it doesn't get much better than that," he said. "I hope this isn't the last development in north Normal, because I think there's a lot more to be done."