Normal officials celebrate opening of new Love's truck stop

The new Love's has 16 gasoline fuel pumps and nine diesel pumps as well as truck care service with Speedco for truck maintenance, tire repairs, inspections and roadside assistance in cases when somebody breaks down, Kincaid said.
He said the location also includes a dog park and a dog washing station, making it one of two locations nationwide to offer those amenities. The monthly fee is $20 for four washes a month.
An RV park with 63 spots and amenity hookups is still under construction and will be available by the end of the month, Kincaid said.
"I drove past by this place early on when they were moving dirt and the next time I came by it was here," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "We work with a lot of developers and Love's is right at the top in terms of professionalism."
In recognition of the ribbon cutting, Love's donated $1,000 each to Unit 5's Educational Foundation and District 87's Bloomington Area Career Center.
Normal Town Council Trustees Kevin McCarthy and Karyn Smith attended the ribbon cutting along with members of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and others.
"It's exciting to see north Normal really start to build up and bring more jobs to the community," said Brooke Fenske, manager of membership development for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. "This is gonna mean more money for the community, and we're happy to have them here."
Fenske said she is excited to try out the new Bojangles location inside Love's. Bojangles is fast-food chain that specializing in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and primarily located in the Southeast region of the United States.
Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said it's nice to see the station open after almost four years of planning and development.
"Anytime you can grab people's attention and have them come off the interstate, it doesn't get much better than that," he said. "I hope this isn't the last development in north Normal, because I think there's a lot more to be done."
Photos: Normal Community at Bloomington girls basketball
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
John Kincaid, second from right, general manager of Love's Travel Stop in Normal, presents Jeff Mavros, at left, president of the Unit 5 Educational Foundation board, with a check for $1,000 during Love's ribbon cutting Tuesday night.