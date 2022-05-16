Normal business earns unexpected shoutout from Ryan Seacrest

NORMAL — The owners of a longstanding Normal business got a major surprise — and a business boost — after an unexpected shout-out from "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest was chatting during Sunday's show with Normal native Leah Marlene, later named one of three finalists, about how much she wanted to land a spot in the finale so that she could bring the "Idol" cameras for a hometown visit. That's when Seacrest namedropped The Garlic Press in uptown Normal.

“I mean The Garlic Press has Leah’s Music Mix popcorn for sale,” he said. “Dorothy’s been there since 1976 running that shop.”

Seacrest was referring to Dorothy Bushnell, 90, who founded and co-owns the business at 108 W. North St. Her daughter, co-owner Sarah McManus, was watching the show and immediately jumped out of her chair in excitement.

“I was just like ‘Oh my gosh, no way,’ and I loved that he said my mother’s name,” said McManus, 56. “I got orders right away last night and I had to kind of turn off the machine, so to speak.”

McManus said she had no idea that Seacrest or "Idol" production staff knew about the business, and it was not immediately clear how the mention came about.

The special popcorn mix was concocted by a group of students from Normal West High School, where Marlene graduated in 2019, who came to the shop to taste different products and combinations. They landed on a mix of kettle corn, caramel corn, and vanilla sea salt popcorn made to look bright yellow, Marlene's favorite color.

The shop is also co-owned by Pam Locsin, 59, and has been a women-owned, independent, brick-and-mortar store for over 46 years. McManus said the shop started out as a kitchen supplies store and over the years has evolved to add other crafts and gifts to its selection including food, puzzles, and bath or body products.

Every product in the store has been tested and used by one of the women, she said.

The business only just started making popcorn in the last four years or so, she said. Special orders have come from companies like Rivian Automotive, which has a special mix called "Rivian Buzz" made with white chocolate and coffee-flavored popcorn, using Coffee Hound roasts.

McManus said Monday afternoon that the business was putting a hold on availability for Leah’s Music Mix on its website until production was up and ready to go. They planned to make as much of the mix as they could ahead of Tuesday's hometown visit from Marlene.

“It sort of depends on how much we can physically crank out, and … the person who makes almost all of it is my son Oliver,” she said. “He’s single-handedly making this mix for us, and he’s just out of high school, so we’re depending on him for a whole lot.”

One future customer has already come forward. Speaking to Seacrest onstage Sunday night, Marlene said she knew about her namesake product, but hadn't sampled it yet.

"I wanna try my popcorn!" she said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.