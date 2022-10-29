Normal brewery stews fall fun Saturday at Autumn Fest

NORMAL — Steep some tea, light some candles and pop your favorite holiday snacks.

Autumn is here, and so are all the fun fall activities. The Destihl Brewery and Beer Hall in Normal got rustling with them Saturday for its Autumn Fest.

Amanda Stephens, the brewery’s event specialist, said while they run "makers markets" about once a month with around 32 vendors, Saturday was more of a festival environment for people to have fun, eat and drink. Around eight vendors attended.

She said when they planned the fest, they thought it could be cold outside, but it instead turned out to be a beautiful, warm day.

Other planned items included pumpkin painting, a costume contest, face painting by The Zoo Lady, a caramel candy apple bar and a hot dog stand, plus music by Kyle Yap.

Bloomington married couple Angela and David Raffety attended with their costumed pug named Chug, who wore a pumpkin sweater.

David Raffety said they love checking out fun events around town and trying new food. Angela Raffety said she planned to sample some apple cider slushies, “and give it all a try.”

While outdoor markets and festivals at Destihl are wrapping up for the year, Stephens said upcoming indoor events include a Dosvedanya Day from Nov. 18-20, and then a Christkindlmarket Dec. 10-11.

She said they’ve usually just done a one-day Christmas market with vendors, but have added a second day this year, plus a hot cocoa bar and a cookie decorating station.

Fresh wick

One regular vendor returning to Destihl was Farm to Wick, which offers DIY candle-making classes. Amy Manahan, co-owner of the Stanford-based business, said they set up their tutorials at private homes or for businesses, and they work great for birthday parties, teens’ nights out, and teambuilding exercises.

She said they’ve been in operation for about one year and have tabled other events at Crafted, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard and Rader Family Farms.

Manahan, of Shirley, said she and her best friend, Alice Long, started the business after discovering a similar one out of state, and they wanted to bring it home to Central Illinois. She said they previously worked together in the ag industry.

Long, of Stanford, said her family has been farming for three generations, and all their wax is sourced from Midwestern soybeans. She also said they ran a candle bar at a wedding reception, and the guests loved it.

They stock around 65 mixing scents for people to choose from, and price classes at $25 per person. The candles take about 40 minutes to dry after mixing scents.

Long said it’s exciting to see what people can mix up, from one candle to the next.

Two of Brittany Borchardt’s daughters, including 2-year-old Katie Borchardt, made their own candles. The Bloomington mother said she loved that there was a hands-on activity for her kids to do and take home afterward.

Sweet pops

Handmade caramel popcorn was sold at the fest Saturday by Pop of the Morning. Dahinda owner Jake Bowman said it’s made with a 100-year-old caramel recipe his family brought over from England.

He said they use soft caramel that’s tempered at a high temperature, giving the popcorn a sheen and crunchy bite.

“It also preserves the popcorn for a month, which is perfect,” Bowman said.

He also stocked a caramel-apple popcorn flavor. He said it’s designed after caramel apple suckers he would get as a kid, even though back then, he preferred getting candy from trick-or-treating.

“Now as I got older, I started to develop a taste for it, and then that's where this flavor came from,” he said.

Bowman said the apple green color really pops.

Tea time

Peoria’s Saturday Morning Tea Co. tabled the Autumn Festival, too. Owner Misty Wilson ran her booth with sister Katrina Wilson, and served apple cider slushies as a special treat.

She said her best-selling tea mixes include “Mermaid Kisses,” with butterfly pea flowers that turn the water blue; a Jasmine-peach green tea; and a holiday-spiced orange tea for Christmastime.

For fall flavors, Wilson offered “Pumpkin Harvest Tea” with pumpkin spice.

She said they’ll be at the 3rd Sunday Market at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Wilson said her business is in its second year, and Saturday was a good day to be out.

“It's been a beautiful day,” she said, “and we've been so lucky this season with the weather holding out through this late in the year that we can still be out.”