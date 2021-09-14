New Bloomington tequila company hits the market

BLOOMINGTON — A new tequila brand is flowing from a Bloomington company. El Bandido Yankee Tequila is the creation of Jim Bob Morris and Chris Chelios.

Morris is a former NFL player and owner and founder of Morris Packaging in Bloomington. He played safety for the Green Bay Packers from 1987 to 1988. Chelios is an NHL Hall of Famer and owner of multiple restaurants in the Chicago area. He played defense for the Montreal Canadians, Detroit Red Wings, Atlanta Thrashers and the Chicago Blackhawks. Chelios grew up in Evergreen Park, a suburb of Chicago.

The two met at one of Chelios' Youth Hockey Foundation charity tournaments, where they had some tequila together and thought, "Why not do our own?"

There are two types — Blanco and Reposado — both made with blue weber agave. Tequila has to be distilled twice in order to be tequila, and this is done in Mexico by a master distiller named Karin Rojo.

"Tequila is one of the most highly regulated spirits and most people don't realize that it's not tequila unless it comes from Mexico," Morris said. "It goes through a very regulated process and we wanted to create fun, good times and share it with our buddies. We really wanted that element to come through."

The name El Bandido Yankee comes from the 1963 movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." The movie also inspired their tagline for the tequila: "It's so smooth, it's criminal."

The line is in 35 Bloomington-Normal bars and restaurants and all 183 Jewel-Osco and 45 Binny's locations in Illinois, as well as other locations in California, Texas, Michigan, Colorado and Missouri.

"Once people find that out and we feel the product will speak for itself, we can start moving to become one of the top tequilas in Illinois and continue throughout the country hopefully someday,” Chelios said.

The company also started a deal with a company called SACRED, which stands for Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development.

Morris and Chelios plan to host several local events or "splash parties" to celebrate the launch, as well as one in Chicago set for September. Other events include the Kentucky Derby, a festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, The Food and Winter Classic in Aspen and Country Thunder.

Chelios and Morris also plan to market the product around the country and worldwide, including in Mexico and Montreal.

"I'm proud of the product. I think it's outstanding," Morris said. "The collaboration, how we got here and what we developed as a team — the journey was really cool for me, and I really appreciate all of the work we did to get here."

