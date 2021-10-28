New Aldi store opens in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal's newest Aldi store is open for business.

A grand opening was held at the 2121 Village Lane location on Thursday.

The 12,000 square-foot store is north of State Farm's Corporate South campus and adjacent to the recently built CEFCU member center and McAlister's Deli.

Fifteen to 20 people will work there.

The German discount grocery retailer, whose U.S. operations are based in Batavia, purchased the 1.4-acre property in March for $1.07 million, property records show.

A $2.7 million commercial building permit for the grocery store was issued to Big Rock-based Global Power and Construction in late April. Another $435,000 in permits have been issued since then, according to city building records.

Aldi stores are also at 907 Maple Hill Road in Bloomington and at 301 Greenbriar Drive in Normal.

