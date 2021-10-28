 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New Aldi store opens in Bloomington

  • 0
092821-blm-loc-1aldi

Workers for Stark Excavating pour the parking lot of the new Aldi grocery store at 2121 Village Lane in Bloomington in September.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal's newest Aldi store is open for business.

A grand opening was held at the 2121 Village Lane location on Thursday

The 12,000 square-foot store is north of State Farm's Corporate South campus and adjacent to the recently built CEFCU member center and McAlister's Deli.

Fifteen to 20 people will work there. 

The German discount grocery retailer, whose U.S. operations are based in Batavia, purchased the 1.4-acre property in March for $1.07 million, property records show. 

A $2.7 million commercial building permit for the grocery store was issued to Big Rock-based Global Power and Construction in late April. Another $435,000 in permits have been issued since then, according to city building records. 

Aldi stores are also at 907 Maple Hill Road in Bloomington and at 301 Greenbriar Drive in Normal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jim Bob Morris, Chris Chelios talk about El Bandido Yankee Tequila

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jim Bob Morris, Chris Chelios talk about El Bandido Yankee Tequila

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News