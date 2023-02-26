BLOOMINGTON — A woman-owned Bloomington boutique has a new look and new neighbors.

In October, MiMi’s Boutique relocated to Suite 1048 of the Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St., Bloomington. Formerly found by Maurices, owner Mimi Lam told The Pantagraph in a Sunday interview that her store has since tripled in size, currently measuring 3,400 square feet.

Now, the boutique’s positioned directly across from retailer rue21 and adjacent to gift shop and clothing store Spencer’s. It’s also just down the hall from fashion outlet American Eagle. Another neighbor is the Minority Business Development Center, which opened in November.

It’s been a long road for the Senegal-born business owner, who now calls Bloomington home and is raising two boys with her husband. Lam said her first business began as a small booth in the Malcolm Shabazz market in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. She struggled with display space then and needed to frequently retrieve items for customers.

Step into her boutique’s updated site, and Lam said she hopes to “wow” you with an unique arrangement of colorful clothing. She offers traditional African print apparel for men, women and kids —including dresses, wraps, skirts, shirts and wide-legged palazzo pants — plus modern styles of T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweats and jumpsuits. Accessories are also available.

Lam continues to welcome all to patronize her shop.

She confirmed the walking traffic is better since her move, which also added more fitting rooms to the shop. Lam added mall staff are dependable on tidying up and providing spare tables. She first opened up in August 2021.

She has a grand reopening event planned for 3-6:30 p.m. March 4. Lam will offer refreshments, a 10% discount on clothing items, and a free matching headwrap with each dress purchase — a deal she’s extending from Black History Month. Student discounts of 10% are also regularly available.

The woman behind it all

Lam said visitors have commented on how often she updates her front window mannequins. Attractively designed sequined dresses in bright red and black varieties draw eyes and teen footsteps onto her sales floor.

She said her dresses are truly one-size-fits-all, thanks to an elastic waistband paired with a cloth belt to help secure more petite figures. Lam said her skirts are best-sellers, and crop-top sweats are a hit in the modern section.

For customers looking for more formal options they can wear to church, Lam points to a three-piece yellow outfit with matching bottom-wraps and tops, and a traditional African wrap-necklace. She has traditional dress styles she recommends for weddings and graduation ceremonies.

Modern dress varieties include a selection of prom dresses, and a plus-size section with one-shoulder dresses.

She said she’s helped people come out of their shells of fashion, switching out all black-colored outfits for more vibrant options.

“Mimi, you got me into color,” she said her customers have told her.

Some visit the store to learn about culture, Lam said, and to hear advice on traveling to Africa. She also said it’s important that a portion of her jewelry sales help women back in Senegal who make her products.

“I just try to buy from women who really, really need it,” she said. Lam added she sends scrap material back to them too, for free.

The Pantagraph first reported Lam’s mother assists her with supplying dresses for the shop, and has over 40 years of tailoring experience in Senegal.

When her mother came to visit her first storefront at the mall, Lam said her mom was proud seeing her run a business.

She said her mom sat in a chair behind the register. As Lam greeted customers, she pointed to her mom and said: “This is the woman behind that.”

Involved in styling

Lam said she’s still consulting customers on style advice. She said she gives people an honest opinion on how their outfits are coming together.

She said she’s commonly asked how to match a bottom with a top a shopper picked out. Lam said she can advise whether to go with a short or long dress.

Lam said she wants people feeling good about themselves when they leave — she doesn’t just want to make a quick sale.

Visitors, she said, stop in all the time to take photos, and many customers are referred to her. Lam said her space feels like a museum.

After 18 months of being in business, Lam said she’s found that “people are not afraid to come in.”

“I want to help,” she said. “I want to be involved.”

MiMi’s Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. She is also seeking employee applicants. Those with questions can call 309-557-0378 during store hours.