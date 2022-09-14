Miller Park Zoo names new director

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay Pratte

Jay Pratte has been named the new director of Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. His first day on the job will be Sept. 26.

BLOOMINGTON — Jay Pratte has been hired as the new director of Miller Park Zoo, the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday evening.

Pratte has previously worked with the Dallas Zoo, Zoo Atlanta, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Utica Zoo, according to a news release.

As a founding board member and president of the international nonprofit The Bear Care Group, Pratte has spent the past several years involved with caregivers around the world working to improve behavioral husbandry programs and assess welfare.

With more than three decades as a zoo professional, his focus has been on progressive management, DEIA principles, and improving standards of animal care. He has provided expert care for animals in game farms, sanctuaries and AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums, with species ranging from ant colonies to giant pandas.

“It’s a true honor to be chosen for the Director’s position,” Pratte stated in the news release. “I look forward to working with the incredible staff across all areas of Miller Park Zoo as we face the exciting future ahead of us.”

Pratte’s first day on the job will be Sept. 26.

