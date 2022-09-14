Miller Park Zoo names new director

BLOOMINGTON — Jay Pratte has been hired as the new director of Miller Park Zoo, the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday evening.
Pratte has previously worked with the Dallas Zoo, Zoo Atlanta, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Utica Zoo, according to a news release.
As a founding board member and president of the international nonprofit The Bear Care Group, Pratte has spent the past several years involved with caregivers around the world working to improve behavioral husbandry programs and assess welfare.
With more than three decades as a zoo professional, his focus has been on progressive management, DEIA principles, and improving standards of animal care. He has provided expert care for animals in game farms, sanctuaries and AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums, with species ranging from ant colonies to giant pandas.
“It’s a true honor to be chosen for the Director’s position,” Pratte stated in the news release. “I look forward to working with the incredible staff across all areas of Miller Park Zoo as we face the exciting future ahead of us.”
Pratte’s first day on the job will be Sept. 26.
Watch now: Photos from Brews at the Zoo
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas, Tyler Cox, Jennifer and Jeff Mroz
Kim Schoenbein, Annie Swanson, Dan Adams
Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Mark Tremper
Phyllis and Hans Rasmussen
Dennis and Cathy Wentworth, Roger Finney
Shane and Angie Starkey, Lucy and Dick Meads, Paula Pratt
Rick and Kim Percy
Vanessa Campos, Chad Bevers, Kiel Macewan, Patty Young
Mike and Wendy Dwinal, Mega and Scott Novotney
Eleanor and Will Nave
Jeannie Higdon, Brendan O’Neill, Chris McConnell
Dan Adams
John Street, Steve and Julie Sturm, Christine Street
Maggie Stolfa
Linda Simkins, Alan Novick
J Balmer
Jonell Kehias, Brad Glenn
Carla Orr, Tonya Rut
Karen and Robert Starckovich, Frank and Angie Hoffman
Sara Larsen, Michael Miller
Michael and Kim Campbell
Heather and Sarah Rod, Anthony Schuhmacher
Mackenzie Bouavong, Drake Folkerts
Roseanne and Brad Secord
Michael and Liz Fornero
Adam and Alexa Buffington
Michael and Laura O’Connor
Healthy Homes Crew
Brews at Zoo check-in volunteers
Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.