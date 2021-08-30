 Skip to main content
Midwest Food Bank to send food, cleaning supplies to New Orleans

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, forcing those who did not flee to brace themselves for the toughest test yet of the billions of dollars spent on levee upgrades following Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago.

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank of Normal is sending two semitrailer truck loads of family food boxes to the New Orleans area to aid in Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The trucks are expected to head out by Tuesday in response to requests for assistance from The Salvation Army. Volunteers are assembling additional disaster relief packages in anticipation of more requests.

"We are ready to support the families impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Tara Ingham, executive director of the Midwest Food Bank of Normal, in a statement. "We are thankful for the faithful support of volunteers and generous donors making our disaster relief efforts possible."

Midwest Food Bank is a Salvation Army first responder and can mobilize aid within 24 hours of a call. All family food boxes are stocked with shelf-stable food and can support a family of four for up to five days, the organization said. 

070721-blm-loc-midwestfood3

Volunteers with the Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, unpack boxes of food on July 6, 2021. 

A semitrailer truck-load of cleaning supplies, including bleach, gloves, rags, shop towels, and other items are also being deployed in a partnership between the food bank and Somebody Cares. 

Midwest Food Bank Logistics Director Mike Hoffman said the organization is expected to send additional relief to Louisiana and Mississippi this week. The nonprofit is accepting monetary donations for the cost of supplies and fuel at midwestfoodbank.org

Those wishing to donate should select "disaster relief" for the designation on the organization's donation form, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

