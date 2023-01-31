Mid-Illini Credit Union changes name

BLOOMINGTON — A name change is meant to better reflect a local credit union’s mission, without bringing a significant change to operations.
Mid-Illini Credit Union announced on Tuesday that starting Wednesday it will be called The Credit Union for All. Members were informed of the name change in December, a press release said. The name change is not the result of a purchase or merger of the credit union.
“We really aren’t changing the way we do business. This is not about leaving anything or anyone behind,” said Credit Union President Tom Stewart.
Anyone who lives or works in McLean County, or makes a donation to the Dollars for Scholars program, is eligible to join the credit union.
The name change is meant to help show that credit unions like The Credit Union for All are open to more people than the public might realize, Board Chairman Ben Ryburn said in the release.
“Our new name will go a long way to removing that hurdle and allowing us to help more people,” he said.
Mid-Illini formed in 1940 from various local employee credit unions,
its website said. It has around 9,000 members, who collectively own the credit union.
The credit union’s website will be switched to
cuforall.com. Email addresses will be updated to reflect the new website. More information about the change can be found on the website.
Cities With the Largest Rise in Down Payments During COVID
After a record-setting
surge in home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooling of the real estate market seems to have fully set in.
Mortgage rates doubled over the course of 2022 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in efforts to combat inflation. Greater costs to borrow, coupled with elevated home prices and the effects of inflation on household finances, have priced out many would-be buyers. Today’s market is a far cry from the frenzy of competition and aggressive offers that buyers experienced in 2020 and 2021. Homes are staying on the market for longer, and sellers are more willing to accept concessions or lower their price.
Mortgage applications and approvals have fallen back to pre pandemic levels
While the market today has become less competitive, many would-be buyers have stopped looking due to cost constraints. Mortgage application activity has declined substantially in recent months, returning to more typical historical levels. In the first quarter of 2020, prospective buyers submitted 1.26 million conventional conforming mortgage applications, and just over 660,000 were approved. Both of these figures approximately doubled by the peak of activity in the first quarter of 2021 before beginning to decline. The cooling of the market accelerated in 2022, and in the second quarter of last year, applications and approvals were both back below their pre-pandemic levels.
Americans relied more heavily on cash to purchase homes during the pandemic
Amid this rapid rise and fall in mortgage applications and approvals, applicants’ mortgage qualifications shifted as well. Prior to the pandemic, the median combined loan-to-value ratio for U.S. mortgages was around 75%, meaning that the typical buyer put 25% down on a home. That figure fell to below 70% by the beginning of 2021 and remained there until rebounding back to 75% in the second quarter of 2022. A similar trend took place in debt-to-income ratio: after falling to a low of 34% in 2021, the median debt-to-income ratio for a mortgage applicant returned to its highest levels since 2019 after mortgage rates began increasing early last year.
These figures suggest that buyers were using more of their own cash and personal savings to finance purchases during the pandemic.
Flush with cash from increased household savings and government stimulus payments, many buyers had greater resources at hand to put money down toward a home–and they often needed to put more down to compete. As these trends have reversed, buyers are needing to borrow more to finance home purchases.
The median down payment in Idaho increased nearly 67 percent
Bigger down payments became more common in some parts of the country than in others when comparing pre-pandemic numbers to those recorded in 2021. Many of the hottest markets in the U.S. during the pandemic, including Mountain West states like Idaho, Montana, and Utah, saw the largest increases in down payment size (relative to home price). These locations frequently attracted buyers from high-cost locations like Washington and California who often had more to spend.
Fast-growing Western states are also home to some of the cities that experienced the biggest percentage increases in down payments during the pandemic. Locations like Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Tucson, and Las Vegas all saw the size of the median down payment for a mortgage increase by at least 40%.
The data used in this analysis is from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. To determine the locations with the largest rise in down payments during COVID, researchers at
Construction Coverage calculated the percentage change in median down payment from 2019 to 2021. Only conventional home purchase loans approved in 2019 and 2021 were considered in this analysis. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater total change in median down payment was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the largest rise in down payments during COVID.
Small and midsize metros with the largest rise in down payments during COVID
15. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +33.3% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $40,000 Median down payment (2019): $30,000
14. Oklahoma City, OK
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +33.3% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $40,000 Median down payment (2019): $30,000
13. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +33.3% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $40,000 Median down payment (2019): $30,000
12. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +33.3% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $40,000 Median down payment (2019): $30,000
11. Columbus, OH
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +33.3% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $40,000 Median down payment (2019): $30,000
10. Kansas City, MO-KS
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +33.3% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $40,000 Median down payment (2019): $30,000
9. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +33.3% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $40,000 Median down payment (2019): $30,000
8. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +33.3% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$20,000 Median down payment (2021): $80,000 Median down payment (2019): $60,000
7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +40.0% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$20,000 Median down payment (2021): $70,000 Median down payment (2019): $50,000
6. Tulsa, OK
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +50.0% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $30,000 Median down payment (2019): $20,000
5. Rochester, NY
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +50.0% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $30,000 Median down payment (2019): $20,000
4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +50.0% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$10,000 Median down payment (2021): $30,000 Median down payment (2019): $20,000
3. Tucson, AZ
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +50.0% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$20,000 Median down payment (2021): $60,000 Median down payment (2019): $40,000
2. Salt Lake City, UT
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +50.0% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$30,000 Median down payment (2021): $90,000 Median down payment (2019): $60,000
1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
Percentage change in median down payment (2019-2021): +60.0% Total change in median down payment (2019-2021): +$30,000 Median down payment (2021): $80,000 Median down payment (2019): $50,000
