Mid-Illini Credit Union changes name

BLOOMINGTON — A name change is meant to better reflect a local credit union’s mission, without bringing a significant change to operations.

Mid-Illini Credit Union announced on Tuesday that starting Wednesday it will be called The Credit Union for All. Members were informed of the name change in December, a press release said. The name change is not the result of a purchase or merger of the credit union.

“We really aren’t changing the way we do business. This is not about leaving anything or anyone behind,” said Credit Union President Tom Stewart.

Anyone who lives or works in McLean County, or makes a donation to the Dollars for Scholars program, is eligible to join the credit union.

The name change is meant to help show that credit unions like The Credit Union for All are open to more people than the public might realize, Board Chairman Ben Ryburn said in the release.

“Our new name will go a long way to removing that hurdle and allowing us to help more people,” he said.

Mid-Illini formed in 1940 from various local employee credit unions, its website said. It has around 9,000 members, who collectively own the credit union.

The credit union’s website will be switched to cuforall.com. Email addresses will be updated to reflect the new website. More information about the change can be found on the website.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

