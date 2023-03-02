BLOOMINGTON — Meltdown Creative Works has moved to a new location, joining a neighborhood of other small businesses at the center of the Twin Cities.

The screen printing business, formerly at 216 E. Grove St. in downtown Bloomington, is now at 716 E. Empire St., Suite 1, in Constitution Place.

Owner Jeremy Plue said they just finished moving into the new building Thursday.

"We just needed to get into a space that better fit our needs and in the process of tightening up what we offer," Plue said. "Focusing more on what we can do in house or create ourselves instead of outsourcing."

The company began in 2004 as Meltdown Graphix. Plue said he started the business out of a 200-square-foot garage while he was attending Illinois State University.

In 2014, Meltdown Graphix merged with another small business, Enigmatic Design House, and became Meltdown Creative Works.

The business now sits directly across from Keg Grove Brewing Co., and near other small businesses like Bill's Place, a barber shop; Move Pilates and Yoga; Bloomington Cycle & Fitness; and Artkore Tattoo.

"We have a lot of friends as far as other businesses over here, and we're looking forward to partnering with them and making it a destination spot, a little community," Plue said. "Bill's Place across the way and Artkore Tattoo have always been supportive of us and we've always been supportive of them. I think being more centralized in town is going to help us as well."

Plue added that the new location has better parking than his former spot downtown.

Meltdown offers services including screen printing, signs, graphic design, embroidery and live screen printing events. The business recently added on-demand merchandise as a new partnership with Wish Bone Canine Rescue. A portion of every sale will be donated back to the rescue to help animals in need.

Meltdown has done a lot of contract work with bigger companies, but Plue said that behind that is a lot of smaller businesses that people don't often see.

"We just really want to focus on 'be loyal, buy local,' that's really what we're trying to push, sourcing your items locally," Plue said. "Staying local and using local vendors; researching it is important because a lot of people don't even research it."

Plue said the new location is open to the public for sales and consults, but is not fully operational yet as they are finishing electrical work.

The hours for the new Meltdown location remain the same, at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit meltdowncreative.com for more information.