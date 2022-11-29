Medical Hills to join Christie Clinic next April

BLOOMINGTON — Medical Hills Internists will join Christie Clinic in Bloomington next year, expanding the clinic's primary care departments.

The two organizations signed a letter of intent on Nov. 23, Christie Clinic officials said in a statement this week. The merger will be effective on April 1. Christie Clinic is a physician-owned group of medical practices based in Champaign.

The Medical Hills facility will not be moving, staying at 1401 Eastland Drive. It will be known as Christie Clinic at Medical Hills. The organizations said they are not anticipating any disruptions to patient care.

The addition of the Medical Hills staff adds 13 primary care physicians and advanced practice providers, clinic officials said, along with more than 50 clinical staff.

It will bring Christie Clinic to a total of 26 locations with around 200 providers across Illinois. Current locations in McLean County include the Bloomington clinic and Christie Clinic in Lexington.