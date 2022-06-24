McLean County Chamber taking nominations for ATHENA Leadership Award

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the ATHENA Leadership Award, which will be presented Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Leaders of Distinction Awards.

The award recognizes exemplary leaders who have achieved excellence in their business or profession, served the community in a meaningful way, and actively assisted women to achieve their full leadership potential, according to a news release from the chamber.

ATHENA International was founded 40 years ago and is a women's leadership organization that supports, develops and honors women leaders through the program it administers. The ATHENA Leadership Award Program has honored over 7,000 women leaders from hundreds of cities and countries since 1982. The program is facilitated locally by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, a licensed ATHENA host organization.

Nominations are sought from throughout the community, and recipients are selected by a diverse group of community leaders.

Nominations will be accepted through July 31. Forms may be accessed at mcleancochamber.org, or by contacting Jessica Kemp at Jessica@mcleancochamber.org or 309-829-1188.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

