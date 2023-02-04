NORMAL — Business and community leaders gathered Saturday evening to celebrate the 13th annual Business Excellence Awards presented by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

The sold-out event, held in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University, recognized the following chamber member individuals and businesses:

• Julie Dobski, Legacy of Excellence Award: Dobski has built a legacy through her businesses — Little Jewels Learning Center and Rob Dob’s Restaurant and Bar, which she co-owns with her husband, Bob Dobski — as well as through her service and leadership in the community. She is involved in the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Illinois Symphony Orchestra, Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, United Way, Holy Trinity, The Baby Fold, Illinois State University and Sunrise Rotary. "Julie has truly dedicated herself to a life of service, to her family, and to her community," read a news release from the chamber. "As a true servant leader, she is a role model for her employees and her friends. To be friends with her is to be immersed in her passion for giving."

• BloNo Pizza Co., New & Emerging Business Excellence Award: Opening at the end of 2019, BloNo Pizza Co. has grown exponentially and become an entertainment destination, offering a pizza restaurant and sports bar along with an outdoor patio with golf powered by TopTracer. Owners Brett and Katie Matthews have increased their employee count from 15 to 75 since opening, donated meals to local sports teams and organizations, and joined in fundraising events for the Children’s Museum PLAYA, Brews at the Zoo, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and Best Buddies. Their goal is to participate in 40 charity events in 2023.

• Child Protection Network, Nonprofit Excellence Award: For more than 30 years, and with just a single employee and a volunteer board of 15 members, CPN has brought groups together to provide the best opportunities for children who have experienced traumatic events. It provides funding for numerous organizations that help children during a crisis, including the Children’s Advocacy Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates, The Baby Fold, Children’s Home & Aid and Compass Church.

• Reiser, Chinski & Co. LLP, Micro Business Excellence Award: Since 1998, this business has provided public accounting services even as Sherri Chinski dives into volunteerism and education. She joined the chamber board in 2008 and was instrumental in relocating the chamber to its current office on Empire Street. She has sponsored local sports teams and nonprofit organizations, served on finance committees, and provided presentations on entrepreneurship, starting/growing a business, and current tax issues. "When it comes to accountants, Sherri Chinski breaks the mold," read a news release from the chamber. "She is funny, personable, and always professional, who attributes success by living her office motto, 'the privilege to work is a gift, the power to work is a blessing, and the love of work is success!'"

• Snyder Insurance, Small Business Excellence Award: With roots in McLean County going as far back as 1906, Snyder Insurance has access to over 50 insurance carriers in the industry and more than 20 staff. The business is also known for giving back to the community through volunteer hours and financial contributions to groups like the Special Olympics, American Cancer Society, St. Jude, ABC Counseling, Marcfirst and Milestones Early Learning Center & Preschool.

• Wilber Group, Large Business Excellence Award: Established in 1964, the Wilber Group has grown from a small local law firm focusing only on taxes to a successful subrogation recovery business. Now with two locations, they have more than 250 employees and serve over 300 insurance carriers nationwide. The company encourages employees to engage in community events and services, while pledging more than $230,000 last year to charitable organizations, sports teams and nonprofits.

