McLean County Chamber plans Nonprofit Showcase Nov. 17

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Nonprofit Showcase at the Bloomington Double Tree Hotel & Conference Center on Nov. 17 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the community to attend and will also serve as the November business after hours networking event. 

The nonprofit showcase will feature over 30 local nonprofits. The event is an opportunity to hear firsthand about the work these organizations do, learn about their programs and efforts, and any upcoming initiatives the community can be involved in.

For more information, email jessica@mcleancochamber.org.

C&M Chinchilla and Small Animal Rescue has traveled to 15 states to rescue over 21 species including chinchillas, fish, lizards, snakes, chameleons, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, sugar gliders, mice, rats, rabbits, parakeets and other birds, hedgehogs and more.

