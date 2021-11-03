McLean County Chamber of Commerce to honor best in agriculture Nov. 18

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will honor the best in 2021 agriculture at the Agriculture Awards Dinner.
The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Holiday Inn & Suites Bloomington-Airport. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and program starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and may be purchased at
mcleancochamber.org.
Six awards will be presented at the end of the event, including the Outstanding Conservationist Award; Outstanding Young Farmer Award; McLean County Farmer of the Year Award; Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award; Outstanding Person in Agribusiness Award; and Emerging Leader in Agriculture Award.
For more information, email
jessica@mcleancochamber.org.
David Proeber
Inside Rivian's test drive operation in Normal
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45-degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sept. 26.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup is parked at the Normal plant on Sunday. Midwestern states are entering into an agreement to develop an electric vehicle infrastructure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was available to be test driven at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A display on Sunday at the First Mile event at Rivian's Normal plant shows different charging options.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The storage tunnel on the Rivian R1T pickup truck goes through the body of the truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Those who purchase a Rivian R1T pickup truck can take delivery at a special customer delivery station that was built outside the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The skateboard chassis of a Rivian R1T pickup is on display at the customer delivery office at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company's Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is on display at the company's First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant on Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
