McLean County Chamber of Commerce to honor best in agriculture Nov. 18

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will honor the best in 2021 agriculture at the Agriculture Awards Dinner.

The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Holiday Inn & Suites Bloomington-Airport. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and program starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and may be purchased at mcleancochamber.org.

Six awards will be presented at the end of the event, including the Outstanding Conservationist Award; Outstanding Young Farmer Award; McLean County Farmer of the Year Award; Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award; Outstanding Person in Agribusiness Award; and Emerging Leader in Agriculture Award.

For more information, email jessica@mcleancochamber.org.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

