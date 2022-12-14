 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking
MCLEAN CO. CHAMBER

McLean County Chamber names honorees ahead of Feb. 4 gala

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Legacy of Excellence honoree and its finalists for the Business Excellence Awards.

Awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Illinois State University Brown Ballroom.

Julie Dobski, owner of Little Jewels Learning Center, will receive the chamber’s most prestigious honor, the Legacy of Excellence award. The honor is bestowed upon an individual who, through their personal or business efforts, has made significant contributions to make McLean County a better place, according to a news release from the chamber.

Julie Dobski

Dobski

In addition to her work at Little Jewels, Dobski co-owns Rob Dob’s Restaurant and Bar along with her husband, Bob Dobski. She previously served as president of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce in 2000.

The Business Excellence Awards honor member businesses, agencies and individuals that have shown outstanding performance, quality customer service and business distinctiveness, according to the chamber news release.

Finalists for the award, which is given in five categories, are as follows:

Micro business:

  • OhmFit Activewear
  • Tracy Patkunas Patkunas Homes/Remax
  • Compass Mortgage
  • Reiser, Chinksi LLC
  • PIP Printing

Small business:

  • Covenant Plumbing
  • Snyder Insurance Agency
  • Carlson Exteriors
  • K-9 Country Club
  • Ropp Jersey Cheese
Illinois Art Station sparks creativity in Bloomington-Normal families

Large business:

  • Synergy Home Care
  • Wilber Group
  • Gailey Eye Clinic
  • O’Brien Mitsubishi
  • Growmark

New/emerging business:

  • BloNo Pizza Co.
  • Reliable Pools
  • Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • Stable Music Lounge

Nonprofit

  • Child Protection Network
  • Kara & Kaylee’s Kloset
  • Children’s Home & Aid
  • Central Illinois Veteran Warriors
  • Bloomington-Normal YMCA

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Illinois State University Brown Ballroom, inside the Bone Student Center. Tickets are $150 per person and may be purchased at www.mcleancochamber.org or by calling 309-829-1188.

The 40th annual McLean County Children's Christmas Party was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Slower than expected November inflation is an early Christmas gift from the economy

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Slower than expected November inflation is an early Christmas gift from the economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News