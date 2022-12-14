McLean County Chamber names honorees ahead of Feb. 4 gala

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Legacy of Excellence honoree and its finalists for the Business Excellence Awards.

Julie Dobski, owner of Little Jewels Learning Center, will receive the chamber’s most prestigious honor, the Legacy of Excellence award. The honor is bestowed upon an individual who, through their personal or business efforts, has made significant contributions to make McLean County a better place, according to a news release from the chamber.

In addition to her work at Little Jewels, Dobski co-owns Rob Dob’s Restaurant and Bar along with her husband, Bob Dobski. She previously served as president of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce in 2000.

The Business Excellence Awards honor member businesses, agencies and individuals that have shown outstanding performance, quality customer service and business distinctiveness, according to the chamber news release.

Finalists for the award, which is given in five categories, are as follows:

Micro business:

OhmFit Activewear

Tracy Patkunas Patkunas Homes/Remax

Compass Mortgage

Reiser, Chinksi LLC

PIP Printing

Small business:

Covenant Plumbing

Snyder Insurance Agency

Carlson Exteriors

K-9 Country Club

Ropp Jersey Cheese

Large business:

Synergy Home Care

Wilber Group

Gailey Eye Clinic

O’Brien Mitsubishi

Growmark

New/emerging business:

BloNo Pizza Co.

Reliable Pools

Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Stable Music Lounge

Nonprofit

Child Protection Network

Kara & Kaylee’s Kloset

Children’s Home & Aid

Central Illinois Veteran Warriors

Bloomington-Normal YMCA

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Illinois State University Brown Ballroom, inside the Bone Student Center. Tickets are $150 per person and may be purchased at www.mcleancochamber.org or by calling 309-829-1188.