McLean County Chamber names honorees ahead of annual gala

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced Jim Shirk, managing director of Beer Nuts, as their 2021 Legacy of Excellence Honoree. 

Shirk will be recognized Feb. 5 during the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala, along with the winners of this year's Business Excellence Awards, according to a news release from the chamber.

In addition to his legacy at Beer Nuts, Shirk has been instrumental in the creation of other businesses in real estate and agriculture, and the development of the Shirk Family Foundation, the news release stated.

Following Law School at the University of Illinois and a year practicing law in Chicago, Shirk and his wife Linda returned to Bloomington-Normal to carry on the business his father started. He has served on the boards for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Illinois Wesleyan University; on various foundation boards at Illinois State University; and and on the building committee for the YMCA.

Those receiving Business Excellence Awards from the chamber include the following:

Micro Business

  • Carl’s Pro Band
  • Majestic Interior Design
  • Moxii Marketing Solutions
  • OhmFit Activewear
  • Scritchlow Enterprises

Small Business

  • Grove Street Bakery
  • Heartland Foot & Ankle Associates
  • K-9 Country Club
  • Kickapoo Drilling Co.
  • Tarvin’s Culligan Water Conditioning
McLean County groups step up to aid storm victims after deadly tornadoes

Large Business

  • Bridgestone
  • CEFCU
  • Meyer Capel
  • Westminster Village
  • Wilber Group

New & Emerging Business

  • Ancho & Agave
  • CRAFTED Commons
  • Mid America Insurance, a division of Ledgestone Associates
  • Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling
  • VisionPoint Eye Center

Nonprofit

  • Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal
  • Habitat for Humanity McLean County
  • Heartland Head Start
  • Project Oz
  • The Salvation Army

Recipients will be honored at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Gala on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Illinois State University Brown Ballroom. Tickets are $150 per person and may be purchased at www.mcleancochamber.org or by calling (309) 829-1188.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

