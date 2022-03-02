McLean County Chamber launches initiative for new residents

BLOOMINGTON — With new residents arriving in Bloomington-Normal, the
McLean County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday new initiatives to welcome them.
The chamber will offer welcome kits to residents moving to the area from outside the county, sponsored by chamber members.
“Filled with premium items, the New Resident Welcome Kit is an exciting way to inform people who are new to the area about
the dynamic and vibrant community we live and do business in,” according to the chamber’s announcement.
Sponsors include CM Productions, Eastview Christian Church, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, CIBM Bank, Marcfirst, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, VisionPoint Eye Center and WGLT.
The kits also include
the Bloomington-Normal & Surrounding Area Resident’s Guide, compiled by the chamber and Pantagraph Media, detailing “our local brews, farm-to-table restaurants, cultural events, activities, organizations, people and so much more that make this community unique.”
New residents can reserve their welcome kits online at
bit.ly/WelcomeToMcLeanCo and claim them at the chamber office at 2203 E. Empire St. in Bloomington.
The chamber will also host a new quarterly event called Becoming BN, where new residents can connect with others in the community and learn more about what Bloomington-Normal has to offer.
The first Becoming BN will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Carle Health & Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Suite 120, in Bloomington.
These initiatives come as Bloomington-Normal works to expand housing opportunities in the area.
Last week, the
Normal Town Council approved plans that will expand three subdivisions and add 69 homes.
In Bloomington Mayor Mboka
Mwilambwe’s annual address reflecting on local economic developments and challenges of the last year, he said Bloomington brought in more than $20 million in new housing starts.
During the address made in February, he also said 2022 is "off to a record start" with more than $24 million in new construction in January, including $2.1 million in new housing.
Growing industry in the Twin Cities, including Rivian Automotive and Ferrero, are believed to be behind the population growth as more workers move into the area to work.
