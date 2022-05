McLean County Chamber hosting job fair May 24 at Eastland Mall

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will host a walk-up job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the former Bergner's parking lot at Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

The job fair is presented by Express Employment Professionals. Over 40 local employers from a variety of industries will be at the fair looking to fill 1,300 openings in a wide range of fields.

Food will be available for purchase from Gill Street Eatz and Tony's Food for the Soul food trucks. The job fair is free and open to all Central Illinois communities.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring their official ID and several copies of their resume, and to dress in appropriate attire. Many employers will be prepared to interview and make job offers on the spot.

Visit mcleancochamber.org, call 309-829-1188 or email jessica@mcleancochamber.org for more information.

