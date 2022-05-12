 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

featured breaking
SMALL BUSINESS

Market fresh: A look at Central Illinois farmers markets this season

  • 0

Warm weather is here, which means the return of farmers markets throughout Central Illinois. From springtime asparagus to late-summer tomatoes and sweet corn to autumn pumpkins, here are some markets setting up shop this season in Central Illinois. Know any we missed? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

Assumption Farmers Market

Where: 123 S. Chestnut St., Assumption

When: 9-11:30 a.m. June 12 & 25; July 9 & 23; Aug. 6 & 20; Sept. 3 & 17; Oct. 1

fb.com/assumptionfarmersmarket

Farmers Market resumes

The Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market opened for the season May 7 on the museum square. Its hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through October. 

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

Where: Museum Square in Bloomington

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to noon, May 7 to Oct. 29

fb.com/BLMFarmersMarket

18th Street Farmers Market

In this August 2015 file photo, Jeff Moler sells tomatoes to Chet Campbell at the 18th Street Farmers Market in Charleston.

18th Street Farmers Market

Where: 825 18th St., Charleston

When: Saturdays 7:30-11:30, May 28-Sept. 4

fb.com/18thstreetfarmersmarket

Clinton Area Farmers and Artisans Market

Where: Mr. Lincoln’s Square in Clinton

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, May 7 to Oct. 29

fb.com/ClintonILFarmersMarket

Richland Farmers Market

In this June 2014 file photo, Rockome Gardens Food sells baked goods, jams and jellies during the farmers market at Richland Community College.

Richland Farmers Market

Where: One College Park, Richland Community College, Decatur

When: Tuesdays 3-6:30 p.m., June to September

http://richland.edu/richlandmarket

Downs Village Market

Where: West Franklin Street, Downs

When: Wednesdays 4-6 p.m., June 1 to Sept. 28

villageofdowns.org/downs-village-market

061420-blm-loc-8market

Giant asparagus was on sale at the Olive Berry Acres tent from Mazon at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Hudson Farmers Market

Where: United Methodist Church in Hudson

When: Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., May 5 to Sept. 1

fb.com/HudsonFarmersMarket

Making waves: Visit the 10 biggest lakes in Illinois

Debuhr's Feed & Seed Mini Market

Where: 2001 Western Ave., Mattoon

When: Wednesdays 4-6 p.m., June to August

Farmers & Artisans Market

Where: Lytle Park, Mattoon

When: Fridays 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May to early fall

061420-blm-loc-7market

Kohlrabi was on sale at the Troyer Family Gardens tent at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Pontiac Farmers Market

Where: Historic Courthouse Lawn in Pontiac

When: Saturdays 7-11 a.m., June 4 to Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 10 to Oct. 29

fb.com/pontiac.farmers.market

Shelbyville Farmers Market

Where: Shelby County Fairgrounds, Shelbyville

When: Tuesdays 3-5:30 p.m. starting May 24; Saturdays 8-11 a.m. in June

fb.com/shelbyvillemarket

Sullivan Farmers Market

Where: Courthouse Square, Sullivan

When: Wednesdays 4-7 p.m., May to October

061420-blm-loc-6market

Recently harvested green onions were on sale at the Troyer Family Gardens tent at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Taylorville Farmers Market on the Square

Where: Downtown Taylorville

When: Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, May to October

fb.com/downtowntaylorville

Duncan Manor Farmers Market

Where: Duncan Manor House in Towanda

When: Wednesdays 4-7 p.m., May 18 to Sept. 28

duncanmanorhouse.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chamber’s Twin Cities Showcase returns to McLean County

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chamber’s Twin Cities Showcase returns to McLean County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News