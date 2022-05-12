Market fresh: A look at Central Illinois farmers markets this season

Warm weather is here, which means the return of farmers markets throughout Central Illinois. From springtime asparagus to late-summer tomatoes and sweet corn to autumn pumpkins, here are some markets setting up shop this season in Central Illinois. Know any we missed? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

Assumption Farmers Market

Where: 123 S. Chestnut St., Assumption

When: 9-11:30 a.m. June 12 & 25; July 9 & 23; Aug. 6 & 20; Sept. 3 & 17; Oct. 1

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

Where: Museum Square in Bloomington

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to noon, May 7 to Oct. 29

18th Street Farmers Market

Where: 825 18th St., Charleston

When: Saturdays 7:30-11:30, May 28-Sept. 4

Clinton Area Farmers and Artisans Market

Where: Mr. Lincoln’s Square in Clinton

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, May 7 to Oct. 29

Richland Farmers Market

Where: One College Park, Richland Community College, Decatur

When: Tuesdays 3-6:30 p.m., June to September

Downs Village Market

Where: West Franklin Street, Downs

When: Wednesdays 4-6 p.m., June 1 to Sept. 28

Hudson Farmers Market

Where: United Methodist Church in Hudson

When: Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., May 5 to Sept. 1

Debuhr's Feed & Seed Mini Market

Where: 2001 Western Ave., Mattoon

When: Wednesdays 4-6 p.m., June to August

Farmers & Artisans Market

Where: Lytle Park, Mattoon

When: Fridays 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May to early fall

Pontiac Farmers Market

Where: Historic Courthouse Lawn in Pontiac

When: Saturdays 7-11 a.m., June 4 to Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 10 to Oct. 29

Shelbyville Farmers Market

Where: Shelby County Fairgrounds, Shelbyville

When: Tuesdays 3-5:30 p.m. starting May 24; Saturdays 8-11 a.m. in June

Sullivan Farmers Market

Where: Courthouse Square, Sullivan

When: Wednesdays 4-7 p.m., May to October

Taylorville Farmers Market on the Square

Where: Downtown Taylorville

When: Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, May to October

Duncan Manor Farmers Market

Where: Duncan Manor House in Towanda

When: Wednesdays 4-7 p.m., May 18 to Sept. 28

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.