NORMAL — There is just something better about selling handmade goods in person as opposed to online, Emily Hoffman believes.

She makes and sells macramé and other fiber arts and was one of more than 15 vendors at the March Maker’s Market at Destihl Brewery on Sunday. Like many other craft vendors these days, she sells her products online as well, but Hoffman likes the in-person fairs better than online advertising.

“Still, in-person, word of mouth is the best advertising,” she said. “(…)Being able to sell in person is a lot easier.”

This month’s event celebrated Women’s History Month and featured all women-owned businesses, event organizer Amanda Stephens said. The brewery, at 1200 Greenbriar Drive in Normal, also invited 100 Women for Good to have a table at the event.

The group started in 2020 and meets three times a year. For each meeting, organizers invite three nonprofits to make short pitches about their work, and then the women present vote on which should receive donations. Each woman gives at least $100, said Tracy Warne, one of the members there Sunday.

“$100 is the minimum; some women feel moved to give more,” she said.

From when the group started to September of last year the women have given more than $100,000 total to Bloomington-Normal nonprofits. They hosted their June 2022 meeting at Destihl and that connection led to Sunday’s cooperation.

100 Women for Good is always looking for new members as well, Warne said.

100 WOMEN FOR GOOD More information about joining the group is available at 100womenforgoodbn.org.

“The more members we have (…) the more we can give back to our community,” she said.

Seeing all the other women vendors was one of the highlights for Amy and Blake Deany of Deany Creek Designs. They both have full-time jobs but maintain the business on the side, combining funny mottos with unique design and often recycled materials.

Amy Deany likes doing local shows, alongside other local vendors, she said.

Jenny Yip, owner of Muijistudio, often travels to the Chicago area for shows, so she was glad to find an option closer to home.

“When I saw it was at Destihl, I was pretty excited,” she said.

Yip is an artist and was selling stickers and other pieces featuring cute, stylized designs on Sunday. She tries to put her Asian-American heritage into her art, which features Asian food like sushi and pho, and has gained an online following that she can then meet at shows.

“It’s really fun to meet my fans in person,” she said.

Getting to meet customers gives Hannah Ingraham a chance to explain the effort that goes into the jewelry she makes as a silversmith. She has been doing it for about 10 years and has a studio, Half Goose Silversmithing, in Peoria.

"A lot of people see this," she said, referring to her work, "and it’s hard to conceptualize how it’s made."

Kelsey Grindle, co-owner of Casey’s Garden Shop and Florist, was selling custom and pre-made bouquets. She has appeared at some of Destihl’s outdoor markets, but this was her first time an an indoor event.

“The crowd is really fun; (I like) getting to meet new people,” she said.

Destihl holds its Makers’ Markets monthly at the brewery on Greenbriar Drive, Stephens said. The events are posted on Facebook, including lists of vendors.