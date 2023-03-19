NORMAL — There is just something better about selling handmade goods in person as opposed to online, Emily Hoffman believes.
She
makes and sells macramé and other fiber arts and was one of more than 15 vendors at the March Maker’s Market at Destihl Brewery on Sunday. Like many other craft vendors these days, she sells her products online as well, but Hoffman likes the in-person fairs better than online advertising.
“Still, in-person, word of mouth is the best advertising,” she said. “(…)Being able to sell in person is a lot easier.”
Hannah Ingraham, owner of Half Goose Silversmithing, shows off the large rings which are her favorite pieces to make during the March Makers Market at Destihl Brewery on Sunday.
Connor Wood
This month’s event celebrated Women’s History Month and featured all women-owned businesses, event organizer Amanda Stephens said. The brewery, at 1200 Greenbriar Drive in Normal, also invited 100 Women for Good to have a table at the event.
The group started in 2020 and meets three times a year. For each meeting, organizers invite three nonprofits to make short pitches about their work, and then the women present vote on which should receive donations. Each woman gives at least $100, said Tracy Warne, one of the members there Sunday.
Sharon Sylvester, right, and Holly Presson, left, look at some of the offerings at the Casey's Garden Shop and Florist stall at the March Makers Market at Destihl Brewery on Sunday.
Connor Wood
“$100 is the minimum; some women feel moved to give more,” she said.
From when the group started to September of last year the women have given more than $100,000 total to Bloomington-Normal nonprofits. They hosted their June 2022 meeting at Destihl and that connection led to Sunday’s cooperation.
100 Women for Good is always looking for new members as well, Warne said.
100 WOMEN FOR GOOD
More information about joining the group is available at
100womenforgoodbn.org.
“The more members we have (…) the more we can give back to our community,” she said.
Seeing all the other women vendors was one of the highlights for Amy and Blake Deany of
Deany Creek Designs. They both have full-time jobs but maintain the business on the side, combining funny mottos with unique design and often recycled materials.
Amy Deany likes doing local shows, alongside other local vendors, she said.
A macramé piece by Emily Hoffman hangs in front of a window at Destihl Brewery during the March Makers Market on Sunday.
Connor Wood
Jenny Yip, owner of
Muijistudio, often travels to the Chicago area for shows, so she was glad to find an option closer to home.
“When I saw it was at Destihl, I was pretty excited,” she said.
Yip is an artist and was selling stickers and other pieces featuring cute, stylized designs on Sunday. She tries to put her Asian-American heritage into her art, which features Asian food like sushi and pho, and has gained an online following that she can then meet at shows.
“It’s really fun to meet my fans in person,” she said.
Jenny Yip, an artist and illustrator, welcomes customers to the booth for her business, Muijistudio, during the March Makers Market at Destihl Brewery on Sunday.
Connor Wood
Getting to meet customers gives Hannah Ingraham a chance to explain the effort that goes into the jewelry she makes as a silversmith. She has been doing it for about 10 years and has a studio,
Half Goose Silversmithing, in Peoria.
"A lot of people see this," she said, referring to her work, "and it’s hard to conceptualize how it’s made."
Kelsey Grindle, co-owner of
Casey’s Garden Shop and Florist, was selling custom and pre-made bouquets. She has appeared at some of Destihl’s outdoor markets, but this was her first time an an indoor event.
Silversmith Hannah Ingraham talks to shoppers at the March Makers Market at Destihl Brewery on Sunday.
Connor Wood
“The crowd is really fun; (I like) getting to meet new people,” she said.
Destihl holds its Makers’ Markets monthly at the brewery on Greenbriar Drive, Stephens said. The events are posted on Facebook, including lists of vendors.
Photos: Events around the world mark International Women's Day
Cambodian workers sing as they participate in an event to celebrate International Women's Day with a theme of "Support women and girls for the justice of all," on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Heng Sinith
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions carry balloons as they march during a rally on International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The letters read "Let's protect the trade unions." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
Commuters in a suburban train take part in a yoga session held to mark the International Women's Day in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
Women gather for a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. One of the main demands that the activists voiced at the rally was the adoption of a law on domestic violence. International Women's Day on March 8 is an official holiday in Kazakhstan. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Vladimir Tretyakov
Women attend the International Women's Day celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos , Nigeria, Wednesday , March. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
A women attend a protest of femal artist marking International Women's Day 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former U.S. Secretary of State talks during the International Women's Day in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
North Korean people dance as they celebrate International Women's Day in front of the Pyongyang Grand Threatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
Jon Chol Jin
A North Korean woman and her grandson wave a national flag in front of the Pyongyang Grand Threatre as they celebrate International Women's Day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)
Cha Song Ho
Activists hold placards reading "Woman, Life, Freedom" with portraits of women who were killed in Iran, during a demonstration to mark the International Women's Day, in London, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Activists hold placards reading "Woman, Life, Freedom" with portraits of women who were killed in Iran, during a demonstration to mark the International Women's Day, in London, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
A woman stands by a poster reading "Pension reforms, sexist reform" during a demonstration as part of the International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Paris. Feminist activists see the pension reform as unfair to women, especially because they say it would further deepen gender inequalities faced during their career. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Women talk during a demonstration as part of the International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Paris. Feminist activists see the pension reform as unfair to women, especially because they say it would further deepen gender inequalities faced during their career. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
An Afghan bride attends a mass wedding ceremony during the International Women's Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Afghan brides and grooms participate in a mass wedding ceremony during the International Women's Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Women shoppers take a selfie with freebie handouts at a mall on International Women's Day in Beijing, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
Activists from the activist group 'Women Democratic Front' take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The day officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, is celebrated around the world on March 8. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Anjum Naveed
A street vendor sells flowers as gifts for International Women's Day, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis
Women demonstrate as part of the International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Paris. Feminist activists see the pension reform as unfair to women, especially because they say it would further deepen gender inequalities faced during their career. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A woman demonstrates with a poster reading "He lives, I survive" as part of the International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Paris. Feminist activists see the pension reform as unfair to women, especially because they say it would further deepen gender inequalities faced during their career. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A woman demonstrates with a poster reading "Abortion in the Constitution" as part of the International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Paris. Feminist activists see the pension reform as unfair to women, especially because they say it would further deepen gender inequalities faced during their career. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A woman from Mexico with a message draw in her face about the situation in her home country attends a rally marking International Women's Day 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
Members of 'Women Action Forum' dance during a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The day officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, is celebrated around the world on March 8. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Pervez Masih
Women with disabilities protest during the International Women's Day celebration. Banner reads "My disability does not prevent equality", in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Women protest during the International Women's Day celebration in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
An Afghan refugee woman takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The day officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, is celebrated around the world on March 8. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Anjum Naveed
A woman, who sells fruit to earn a living for her family, waits for customers along roadside, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Pakistan is observing the International Women's Day with other nations. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
K.M. Chaudary
Women take selfie photos while they participate in the flash mob at the Alexandrinsky Theatre celebrating upcoming International Women's Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. International Women's Day on March 8 is an official holiday in Russia, where men give flowers and gifts to female relatives, friends and colleagues. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Christine Lagarde, right, President, European Central Bank (ECB), arrive during the event "International Women's Day 2023 a conversation between Christine Lagarde and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala", at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
MARTIAL TREZZINI
A man carries a bouquet of fresh flowers from a flower market on International Women's Day, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis
Cambodian workers participate in an event to celebrate International Women's Day with a theme of "Support women and girls for the justice of all," on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Heng Sinith
Participants hold signs representing International Women's Day during a rally in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
Women supporters of a religious party "Jamaat-e-Islami" participate in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The day officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, is celebrated around the world on March 8. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
K.M. Chaudary
Women activists shout slogan during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Tatan Syuflana
Commuters in a suburban train take part in a yoga session to mark the International Women's Day in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
A protester shouts at police as they are temporarily blocked while trying to march near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines as they mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Protesters raise their clenched fists while holding red roses during a protest in Manila, Philippines as they mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A protester wears a mask of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines as they mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Lawmakers show copies of a joint statement submitted by representatives of women's rights groups on International Women's Day in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Women's rights activists in Japan renewed their demand Wednesday for the government to allow married couples the option to keep both of their surnames, saying the current practice in which most women face social pressure to adopt their husbands' surnames — a prewar tradition based on paternalistic family values — widens gender inequality. (AP Photo/Mari Yamaguchi)
Mari Yamaguchi
Leadership of Women of the Wall Yochi Rappeport, center, and Rachel Cohen Yeshurun, right, read the Book of Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim that coincides this year with International Women's Day, in the women's section at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The group has waged a decades-long fight for gender equality at the the holiest site where Jews can pray. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Maya Alleruzzo
Protestors attend a rally in support to the women of Iran and Afghanistan on the International Women's Day 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
Protestors attend a rally in support to the women of Iran and Afghanistan on the International Women's Day 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
