Maggie Miley's expansion plans to be downsized, uptown commission says

NORMAL — The expansion planned for Maggie Miley’s Irish Pub in uptown Normal is being downsized, planning commission documents show.

Earlier this year, the Uptown Design Review Commission and Normal Town Council voted in favor of allowing the owner of Maggie Miley’s to expand into a vacant lot at 128 E. Beaufort St., between the bar and First Site Apartments, adding a two-story building to fill the space.

“The applicant (who owns Maggie’s and the lot) now proposes to construct a beer garden at the property until a future date when a permanent building can be erected,” according to review commission documents.

The proposed beer garden would feature an outdoor bar covered by a steel canopy, string lights and brick planters framing the street-facing south side.

The existing asphalt would be replaced with new concrete and the existing door on the east side of Maggie Miley’s would be made accessible to the outdoor space.

At the June meeting, the Uptown Design Review Commission approved the project as proposed. Given the approval, the commission’s recommendation will be brought to the Normal Town Council.

The plan originally approved would have added a second-floor open-air terrace and outdoor bar with additional dining space on the ground floor, and was estimated to cost $950,000.

The cost of the new plan is estimated at $125,000, according to the commission documents.

Work on the project is expected to begin in July and be completed in October.

The building owner, Barbara Fuller, was not immediately available to comment on the new plan.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.