BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council is preparing to launch a new marketing initiative to address the region's rapid growth.

CEO Patrick Hoban said preparations for the "Life Multiplied" campaign began last year in response to the amount of investments and new projects exceeding expectations in 2021.

The EDC previously launched a development-based marketing campaign called BN Advantage in 2015. However, responses started to fade in 2018.

"We noticed according to census data that there was a gap when it came to retaining Gen Xers," Hoban said.

Therefore, it was determined that a branding campaign was needed to attract a talented workforce.

The council contracted with Development Counsellors International out of New York last year to conduct surveys and focus groups with the people of Bloomington-Normal to determine what makes the Twin Cities such a desirable location.

Hoban said one of DCI's biggest takeaways from its five-month evaluation was that Bloomington-Normal has a lot more than meets the eye.

"The survey and focus group results, particularly in transplants, is beyond ordinary," Hoban said.

The Life Multiplied website touts dozens of McLean County's assets, including its 63 parks, one zoo, 45 miles of bike trails, four public pools, 2,500 acres of parks and numerous arts and music venues like the Center for the Performing Arts and the Normal Theater.

Life Multiplied will take a three-pronged approach to attract multiple demographics to Bloomington-Normal for the rest of the year.

In the second quarter of 2023, Hoban said the initiative will focus on student retention at the high school level and at Heartland Community College, Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

By incorporating social media such as Instagram and TikTok, Hoban said he hopes to post "day in the life" videos of students sharing what they enjoy the most about Bloomington-Normal.

In the third quarter, the campaign will target commuters.

Hoban said there will be a targeted ad campaign using podcast commercials, YouTube and other social media advertising to attract anyone outside of a 60-mile radius who commutes to Bloomington-Normal.

The fourth quarter of 2023 will be a boomerang campaign to re-recruit talented employees who have left the area. Hoban said this campaign may require "old school" strategies like billboards and bus ads.

Although the campaign is being championed by the EDC, Hoban said he is looking for as many spokespeople as possible to promote Bloomington-Normal.

"Anyone who loves to live, work and play here, we need as many testimonials as possible," Hoban said.

For more information on Life Multiplied, visit the campaign website, lifemultiplied.org.