Labor Day 1921 featured bold rhetoric

National events loomed over Bloomington’s 1921 Labor Day festivities, as local workers gathered at Miller Park to celebrate and to hear speakers from Kansas and the Illinois Farmer-Labor Party. World War I’s end in 1918 had brought an economic recession, deflation and unemployment.

Despite the national news, the morning began with games, recreation and music, followed by afternoon orations.

There was no parade, but the Illinois Soldiers’ Orphans’ Home provided music at Miller Park, where multiple competitions were staged. Forty boys competed in a raspberry pie eating contest, with the stipulation that they hold their hands behind their back and could only use their mouth. Chicago & Alton Railroad Shops workers’ unions played a baseball game against the other labor organizations.

While the games and festivities were enjoyed, national labor issues ruled the day when speeches began at 3:30 p.m.

In West Virginia miners were striking to retain their conditions. On Aug. 1, Matewan Police Chief Sid Hatfield, a union sympathizer, was assassinated on the McDowell County courthouse steps by Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency guards. Gov. Ephraim Morgan refused to prosecute the mining company hired guns. Miners grabbed their rifles and from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 armed battles between the strikers and company guards ranged over southwestern Mingo, Logan and McDowell Counties, finally ending when federal troops were dispatched. At least 100 miners and 30 guards were killed.

In southern Illinois’s Hardin County, Rosiclare’s Spar miners were trying to organize a union and struck for 10 cents more daily. On Aug. 24 company guards and miners engaged in gun fire. Four days later 5,000 Southern Illinois, miners, led by the Du Quoin juvenile band, marched to support the strikers. A telegram from the southern Illinois miners was read to the Bloomington gathering, which voted to send a resolution to Gov. Len Small, asking for protection of the miners and their families.

Closer to home, Bloomington’s largest employer was the Chicago & Alton Railroad Shops, where approximately 1,800 skilled workers maintained and rebuilt locomotives and rail cars. That June the federal Railroad Labor Board instituted a 12.5% wage cut on railroad shop workers nationally.

The two principal speakers for Bloomington’s 1921 Labor Day were Kansas United Mine Workers President Alexander Howat (1876-1945) and Gifford Ernest, Illinois Farmer-Labor Party secretary. Illinois State Federation of Labor President John Walker introduced his fellow Scottish immigrant and miner Howat.

Howat noted that Bloomington workers had something to celebrate, saying that “there are places in our country today where Labor Day is not being celebrated, because there is nothing for the people of those sections to celebrate. … In those sections where labor is still under the heel of oppression, where it has not yet won its fight for justice, there are no celebrations today.”

The Illinois Farmer-Labor Party was organized in 1919 to win elected office for workers but fared poorly. Ernest was a World War I veteran and remembered the promises made to workers that after the war, conditions would improve. “All those old catchphrases that were used to appeal to the young men of the country to urge them into the service have been besmirched and dishonored by the pirates of big business,” he said. Ernest also included support for Irish independence and justice for Russian workers.

Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.

