Kingston: Revocable living trusts

Revocable living trusts have become a frequently used primary estate planning document, providing ease of estate settlement and privacy.

As the grantor, when you create a revocable trust agreement, referred to as a “declaration of trust,” your attorney will do the work to prepare it and you simply sign it. However, the most important, often overlooked, next step is “funding” your trust.

Funding means changing the title of your assets from yourself to the trustee of your revocable living trust. You will likely name yourself as trustee with successor trustees, named in your trust, to serve in the event of your incapacity. The objective is to leave $100,000 or less of property titled outside of your trust, which will then allow your executor to file a small estate affidavit at your death, avoiding the need to open a probate estate.

Funding a revocable living trust

In general, to fund your trust, you will authorize documents of ownership, changing the owner of your current assets and all new assets that you may acquire, from yourself individually to you, as trustee of your trust. Your tangible personal property will usually be transferred to the trust, by declaration in the first article of the trust. Typically, the attorney preparing your trust document will assist you with changing the title of your real estate assets. If you own a business interest or professional practice, your attorney may prepare assignment documents to “assign” your interest in the business to your revocable trust. Notes and receivables, for loans that you have made to others, can be “assigned” to your trust in a similar fashion. Additionally, your attorney will likely provide a certification of trust, which states that you have a trust, you are the trustee and you, as trustee, have authority to act on behalf of your trust. This document allows you to provide only the information that institutions need to see for changing ownership on bank accounts, investments, stock and bond certificates.

Last will and testament

In addition to your revocable living trust, your attorney will prepare a last will and testament stating that any assets that you failed to name to your trust, will transfer to your trust at death. This is referred to as a “pour-over will.”

Retirement accounts and life insurance

IRAs, 401(k)s, 403(b)s and other types of retirement accounts transfer, outside of probate, by beneficiary designation. Generally, you should not transfer the ownership of these accounts to your revocable trust. Also, in general, you should not name your revocable trust as beneficiary, because doing so may cause your personal beneficiaries to lose the ability to continue the “inherited” tax deferral benefit of these accounts. An exception to this would be in the case where your attorney includes “conduit” provisions in your trust for the specific purpose of providing for the tax deferral of benefits within the trust. Life Insurance beneficiary designations can be changed, designating your trust as beneficiary of policy proceeds, allowing the terms of your revocable trust to govern the disbursement of these benefits. It is essential that you review beneficiary designations with your attorney, prior to making any changes.

Be sure to ask your financial advisor, attorney, and tax preparer to coordinate their efforts as they assist you with implementing these changes to meet your estate and financial planning objectives.

This is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment or financial advice. Please consult your investment and financial professional(s) regarding your unique situation.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial advisor at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

