NORMAL — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Heartland Community College will host a spring job fair on Wednesday.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in rooms 1406 and 1407 at the Community Commons Building on the Normal campus, 1500 W. Raab Road.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to receive a new headshot courtesy of Heartland. Uncle Tony's Food Truck will also be on site for lunch.

The job fair is open to the entire community and will feature over 35 employers, ranging from agriculture to technology to health care.

Contact jessica@mcleancochamber.org or 309-829-1188 for more information.