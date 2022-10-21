Job fair planned Tuesday at Bloomington YMCA

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the new Bloomington-Normal YMCA, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.

Almost 50 local employers will be available to discuss immediate job openings in a wide range of fields.

Those attending include the following: Abbey Placements, Aston Carter, Brandt, The Baby Fold, Bridgestone Americas Inc., Carle BroMenn Medical Center, CEFCU, CINTAS, Chestnut Health Systems, City of Bloomington, CORE 3 Property Management, CRAFTED, Express Employment Professionals, Marcfirst, McDonald's, McLean County, Mechanical Devices, OSF Healthcare, PeopleReady, Peterson Health Care, Regional Office of Education #17, Reinhart Grounds Maintenance Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Services, State Farm, STL Staffing, Synergy HomeCare, Town of Normal, the YMCA, Country Financial, McLean County Nursing Home, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Wilber, BEER NUTS Brand Snacks, Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Halo Solar, Children’s Home and Aid, Pridestaff, Marriot Hotel and Conference Center, Tania Willis – Realtor, MedMark Treatment Centers and Specialized Education Services Inc.