Job fair planned in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is holding a walk-up job fair 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday in the food court wing at Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St. in Bloomington.

Over 60 employers from a wide variety of industry sectors with more than 1,600 immediate openings are expected. 

Food will be available on site from Gill Street Eat food truck and Eastland Mall restaurants. 

Visit mcleancochamber.org/events/calendar for a list of participants. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

