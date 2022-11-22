Jamaican food experience comes to Bloomington at Dop's Jerk House

BLOOMINGTON — Dop's Jerk House, 2303 E. Washington St. Suite 5 in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The Jamaican jerk restaurant opened Aug. 4 and is believed to be the first of its kind in Bloomington-Normal. The name comes from the last name of owner Darryl Dopson, who has brought years of experience in the restaurant business to his new venture.

"We use this quote: 'I'd rather eat vegetables made with love than eat meat made with hatred.' We had someone on Facebook comment that they could tell there was love that was put into the food because of the taste," Dopson said. "We try to people please and give out samples, and make sure that everybody has the Jamaican food experience."

Originally from Chicago, Dopson has lived in Bloomington-Normal for 31 years. He has 15 years of experience in the industry, starting when he was just 14 and worked as a busboy.

Dopson said that he was "pregnant" with the idea for Dop's Jerk House for about three and a half to four years before it fully came to fruition. His goal was to bring a taste of Chicago to the Bloomington-Normal area.

He found an eager audience. On the restaurant's opening day, he said, they were so busy that they ran out of chicken.

"We have a fresh product, fresh ingredients, we make everything fresh; we're introducing food to the community and our chef does a wonderful job," Dopson said. "I have great people that work for me. We're like a family; we care for each other and work together."

Popular menu items include the Oxtail dinner, curry chicken, jerk wings, the mac and cheese, fried walleye fish, green beans, red beans and rice, and the jerk lollipops, which are uniquely cut chicken drumsticks coated in Jamaican seasoning.

The restaurant also offers a veggie plate option that includes red beans, rice, plantains and cabbage.

Dopson said there are plans to add jerk rib tips, jerk short ribs and goat curry to the menu. He also plans to develop specials, such as a meal that comes with four wings, fries and a drink. Catfish, which comes from a seafood distributor, is also a contender for a special, he said.

"The small details matter in what we do, the love and the passion. It's like taking your car to a car wash and getting it detailed too rather than just a regular car wash," Dopson said. "This is a nice, family town, a good community. I have a lot of family that relocated here. I want to thank the community for their support so far."

Dopson said that he already has investors interested in the restaurant and thinks expansion is definitely in the foreseeable future. He would even consider franchising. However, he said, Dop's is still a "baby" and he wants to make sure it's healthy before pursuing more growth.