Is your internet down? Updates on Tuesday's outage

Comcast/Xfinity customers in parts of Illinois and elsewhere reported internet and phone outages Tuesday morning.
It’s not known how many customers are affected or the cause of the problems. Some customers reported service had returned.
A company spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday morning. The company has not released a statement.
Outages began in the San Francisco Bay Area late Monday. By 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, outages were being reported across the U.S.
Photos: Chicago Bears’ 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
49ers Bears Football
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.