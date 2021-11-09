Is your internet down? Updates on Tuesday's outage

 Skip to main content
Comcast/Xfinity customers in parts of Illinois and elsewhere reported internet and phone outages Tuesday morning. 

It’s not known how many customers are affected or the cause of the problems. Some customers reported service had returned. 

A company spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday morning. The company has not released a statement. 

Outages began in the San Francisco Bay Area late Monday. By 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, outages were being reported across the U.S. 

More than 54,000 Comcast outages were reported on the website DownDetector, which tracks problems, as of 9:15 a.m. 

