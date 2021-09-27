Inside Rivian: Coming up at pantagraph.com

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Go inside Rivian's massive Normal operation on a special tour. 

The Pantagraph's Sierra Henry and David Proeber got an up-close look at operations over the weekend. 

Join us at pantagraph.com at 8 a.m. Tuesday for photos, video and more. 

