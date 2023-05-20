BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana restauranteur is in the final stages of acquiring the property at 704 McGregor St., which was home to Ozark House restaurant for the last 34 years, and reopening as a new Bloomington dining establishment.

Mark Henrichs, owner of Revery in Greenwood, Indiana, which offers a diverse menu inspired by various cultures, said when the Ozark House came up for sale earlier this year, he was approached by several Bloomington-Normal locals about filling the space.

But by the time he started to consider it, Henrichs said the property already was under contract.

Chef Nicholas Birky had been in the process of acquiring the Ozark House property and secured the proper rezoning that would allow the building to continue to operate as a restaurant.

However, Birky had said some unexpected expenses forced him to find a new location for his restaurant. He eventually settled on the space previously occupied by Pokeworks on Airport Road for his new restaurant, which will be known as Eatery at Crafted and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches.

"When that fell through, the real estate agent called and we started negotiations," Henrichs said.

Henrichs added that he is still waiting to receive the closing documents before the property is officially signed over to him. However, there are several areas, including the bathrooms and roof, that need to be brought up to code to make the building as safe as possible.

Henrichs, who attended University High School in Normal, said he knows he had big shoes to fill following the 50-year run of Ozark House, 30 of which were spent on McGregor Street. And although he wants to preserve remnants of Ozark House's design and menu, Henrichs said he also is excited to bring Revery's food and cocktail menu to Bloomington.

"We want to start fresh with an all-new professional chefs kitchen," Henrichs said. "This will give us a good start to try and beat the 30-year run."

He said he anticipates that about 75% of Revery's menu will be featured at the Bloomington location, but he will bring back specialty items from Ozark House, including items cooked on the smoker.

Henrichs noted all other equipment will be up for sale, and he intends to post items on social media once they become available after renovations.