Illinois Prairie Community Foundation to honor local philanthropists

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Prairie Community Foundation will honor its 2021 and 2020 Philanthropists of the Year during a luncheon on Nov. 18. Hank and Mary Campbell of Normal and Dale Maley of Fairbury were named as the 2021 recipients.

For both 2021 and 2020 the foundation has given out two awards, one to philanthropists in Bloomington-Normal and one to the wider community in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties, a Wednesday press release from the organization said.

The 2020 honorees will be recognized in person at the event as well. They are Art and Camille Taylor of Bloomington and Susan Hoblit of Atlanta.

The foundation is also hosting a workshop titled "Digital Communication Strategies for Nonprofit Organizations" the morning of Nov. 18, before the luncheon.

The Campbells are both retired professors from Illinois State University, the release said. Mary Campbell has co-founded two organizations, Labyrinth Outreach Services and Dreams are Possible. She is a member of the Heartland College Board of Trustees and volunteers for various area nonprofits.

Hank Campbell has helped create partnerships between Habitat for Humanity of McLean County and ISU and Illinois Wesleyan University, along with being involved in other area organizations, the release said. The couple have donated financially to many area organizations and funds at ISU and Heartland College.

Maley is president of the Fairbury Improvement Group and the Livingston County Historical Society and vice president of the Fairbury Echoes Museum. Through these he has been involved in more than 50 projects to beautify Fairbury and preserve the history of Chatsworth and Colfax, according to the release.

The workshops start at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Holiday Inn at 8 Traders Circle, Normal. The luncheon starts at noon at the same place.

The luncheon costs $40 a person and the workshop costs $25. Two people from a nonprofit can attend the workshop for $25. Registration can be done online at www.ilprairiecf.org/local-philanthropy or by contacting the foundation at info@ilprairiecf.org or (309) 662-4477.

