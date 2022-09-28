IDOT plans open house in Bloomington for seasonal jobs

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a series of open houses for individuals who are interested in applying for seasonal positions to help with snow and ice removal statewide.

Open houses will be held throughout the state to spread the word about the department's annual "snowbird" program and help facilitate applications. One of these open houses will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Bloomington Team Section, 2621 S. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington. A total of 235 positions are open for District 5, which includes Bloomington.

At each open house, attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and obtain assistance in submitting an application, which must be completed online.

Snow removal operators and winter salaried highway maintainers will be hired to maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter. They are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal, and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applications can be found at Illinois.jobs2web.com.

Applicants are required to have a commercial driver's license and complete a criminal background check as well as a pre-employment physical, vision test and a drug and alcohol screening. A new law provides for veterans' preference for these seasonal positions and they are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications.