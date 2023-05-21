BLOOMINGTON — It was an antique picker's paradise Sunday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.

The 3rd Sunday Market returned to the Bloomington events space for its 35th season in the Twin Cities. A short list of vintage varieties observed by a Pantagraph reporter included home furniture and fixtures; primitive tools and devices like butters churns; model trains, cars, tractors and trucks; rustic signage; décor in the styles of primitive country or Americana; old hand bells; kitchenware, dining wares and glassware; musical instruments; sports memorabilia; military collectibles; artwork; and toys and dolls.

When asked what was the rarest find ever observed at the sale, market promoter Mike Raycraft answered: "In my estimation, everyone has their own grail."

From person to person, those grails could be different or the same, he continued, based on who they are and what they’re looking for.

There were also plants, fresh produce, several food and beverage trucks and a kettle corn seller there Sunday. In July, Raycraft said they’ll have a mushroom vendor.

“We try to maintain quality,” he said. “We’ve got a really great reputation of having consistent dealers … I’ve got dealers who’ve done my shows for 35 years.

He said at least 400 vendors set up shop Sunday for crowds of customers. Raycraft said many customers were brides getting ready for their weddings.

Newly crafted goods, like knives, handbags and handmade art, were there too. Raycraft said they have “upcycle” crafters, who might turn an old cast iron tractor tire into a coffee table.

One such handy hobbyist was Metamora’s Charles Rogers. Rogers said he retired from Caterpillar six years ago, and since has salvaged materials from estate sales, garage sales and flea markets.

His vendor booth offered handcrafted items, such as a Dictaphone stand turned wine rack.

Presented at a price of $540 was a wooden bench with a backrest reclaimed from a Chevrolet pickup truck tailgate, and armrests adorned with truck taillights that light up.

Rogers said he outfitted a Volkswagen rear bonnet with a power transformer so that the license plate light would power on from a wall plug.

He said he’s sold 18 tailgate benches, sourced from Fords, Chevys or Dodges; three have gone to Florida, two to Georgia and one to Texas.

Setting trends

Sandwich’s Richard and Tari Fetty souped up their Sunday booth with a prismatic display of Turkish lamps, complemented with floral arraignments. They also sold ladies’ handbags and candle melts, which Mr. Fetty said were a huge hit Sunday.

He said they run a boutique in Plano, and the 3rd Sunday Market was fantastic. Fetty said they found Turkish lamps at a market over three years ago, and they weren’t sure they would sell.

“The first year we sold over 200,” he said.

Molly Necessary-Boiken, of Normal, was drawn to Fetty’s lamps. She said she loved the lights, and was very pleased with the market this year.

Another Metamora vendor was Lacey Hanrahan, who was joined by her Bloomington sister Laurie Strong. Hanrahan’s daughter Brielle helped at the table.

Lacey Hanrahan said 1990s items are very hot at markets. She said they sold several figures from "The Simpsons" TV series, including characters Bart, Lisa and Marge. She also sold chicken and bat Beanie Babies.

There was also a cornet at her table, which is a more compact version of a trumpet. La Grange’s Stephen Wright picked it up and played it, and said he was just happy to see one on the table.

Pointing to several boxed Barbie dolls and Hallmark ornaments, Hanrahan said her mother was a big collector, and now lives in a nursing home.

She also vended vintage gift wrapping paper. Hanrahan said that "takes you back a little bit."