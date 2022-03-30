 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How a mosaic will help fund the Bloomington Public Library expansion

Melissa Robinson, children's services manager at the Bloomington Public Library, said she maintains a large collection of pictorial books by Dr. Seuss, but many are always checked out, Monday, March 8, 2021. A proposal to expand the library is one of the city's priorities for 2022.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Residents can help support the Bloomington Public Library's expansion project through a new fundraising opportunity.

For each $1 donated for the $25.3 million project, the library will add one tile to a 40-by-30 inch mosaic that will be displayed once the expansion is completed. There are 12,288 tiles in the mosaic, meaning once the artwork is completed, the library will have raised $12,288 to go toward the expansion project. 

"This is a way we can include a lot of people," said Rhonda Massie, library marketing manager.

Bloomington Public Library has a $1.25 million fundraising goal for its upcoming expansion and so far has raised more than $622,000. The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the library that would allow the city to issue $14.2 million in general obligation bonds for the effort.

The project includes two recording/podcast studios, a kids' Discovery Zone, a computer lab, three large community rooms, two children's programming spaces, a sensory-friendly room, a nursing nook, and wider book aisles. 

People can now sponsor mosaic tiles through a donation stand in the Circulation Lobby. The mosaic's progress will also be displayed for visitors to view. During the first week of the fundraiser, the library was able to add 1,229 tiles through donations ranging from 25 cents to $500, said Massie.

The library is also accepting donations by mail, or online at bloomingtonlibrary.org/donate.

Choose-your-own adventure

Bloomington resident and Eureka College creative writing professor Ezekiel Jarvis has also launched a fundraising opportunity that could benefit the Bloomington Public Library.

Jarvis is writing three-part choose-your-own adventure series that gives readers an opportunity at the end of each part to vote — via monetary donations — for the path the story will take. 

The options for donations are the Bloomington Public Library, Rhinelander Public Library in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, or the Milwaukee Public Library in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Each of the three libraries had an impact on Jarvis' life.

Though donations will direct how the story will change, it is not a "winner takes all" situation, Massie said. Each library will retain what is donated through the project. 

The story will begin April 3, and readers can follow along at zekedotjarvis.wordpress.com.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

