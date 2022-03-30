How a mosaic will help fund the Bloomington Public Library expansion

BLOOMINGTON — Residents can help support the Bloomington Public Library's expansion project through a new fundraising opportunity.
For each $1 donated for the $25.3 million project, the library will add one tile to a 40-by-30 inch mosaic that will be displayed once the expansion is completed. There are 12,288 tiles in the mosaic, meaning once the artwork is completed, the library will have raised $12,288 to go toward the expansion project.
"This is a way we can include a lot of people," said Rhonda Massie, library marketing manager.
Bloomington Public Library has a $1.25 million fundraising goal for its upcoming expansion and so far has raised more than $622,000. The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the library that would allow the city to issue $14.2 million in general obligation bonds for the effort.
The project includes two recording/podcast studios, a kids' Discovery Zone, a computer lab, three large community rooms, two children's programming spaces, a sensory-friendly room, a nursing nook, and wider book aisles.
People can now sponsor mosaic tiles through a donation stand in the Circulation Lobby. The mosaic's progress will also be displayed for visitors to view. During the first week of the fundraiser, the library was able to add 1,229 tiles through donations ranging from 25 cents to $500, said Massie.
The library is also accepting donations by mail, or online at bloomingtonlibrary.org/donate.
Choose-your-own adventure
Bloomington resident and Eureka College creative writing professor Ezekiel Jarvis has also launched a fundraising opportunity that could benefit the Bloomington Public Library.
Jarvis is writing three-part choose-your-own adventure series that gives readers an opportunity at the end of each part to vote — via monetary donations — for the path the story will take.
The options for donations are the Bloomington Public Library, Rhinelander Public Library in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, or the Milwaukee Public Library in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Each of the three libraries had an impact on Jarvis' life.
Though donations will direct how the story will change, it is not a "winner takes all" situation, Massie said. Each library will retain what is donated through the project.
The story will begin April 3, and readers can follow along at zekedotjarvis.wordpress.com.
Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast
Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.
Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. We're back after…
This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Decatur city officials are pledging to better equip police to handle the ris…
Happy November everyone! Remember the reason for the season: Mariah Carey said 'Goodbye Halloween' and 'Hello Christmas'!
This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Jelani Day case, truck driver shortages and the local restaurant scene.
Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss The Pantagraph's behind-the-scenes look at Rivian's production facility in Normal.
Welcome back to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about upcoming theater performances and, of course, the highly antici…
On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…
We are back from our extended break during the holiday season! Stay tuned to our community news segment where we talk about an all-black house…
We had a lot going on this week, but some of the highlights included a business feature on Central Illinois blacksmiths as well as a story on …
This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in office. Several of our reports take a look back o…
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.