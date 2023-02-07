COOKSVILLE — The Longbranch Again, 102 Garfield Ave. in Cooksville, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant originated in 1962 and is owned by Pat Graf and Rick Vance. It offers hearty food, small-town charm and friendly staff, its owners say.

"I think our customers enjoy the family atmosphere. If we don't know you or you don't know us when you get here, you will by the end of the night," said Graf, of Ellsworth.

Her history with the restaurant is a long one: She first bartended there in 2001, then returned in 2012, the same year that Vance bought into the restaurant's ownership. In 2015, she joined him as a co-owner.

For most of its history, the restaurant was known as The Longbranch. Previous ownership changed the name at one point, but then some of Vance's friends bought the business and changed the name back, with the addition of "Again" to signal its return to its roots.

What makes the restaurant unique, said Vance, is the good food — especially the steaks — and the prices.

"I've loved this place for years and years, and it's doing well," said Vance, of Cooksville. "It also helps when you have people who work here who are good cooks and dedicated. They stick around. We don't have to worry about people not working; some have been here for 11 years."

Vance's path to the restaurant business was hardly a straight line. He worked as a farmer for 38 years, served as the Colfax road commissioner and also worked in the County Highway Department. Now, he's following advice from his father, who advised Vance to never retire and always do something.

The Longbranch used to be just one room and a bar, but Vance and Graf have since expanded and added another room with extra seating. They have a U-Haul rental business attached to the restaurant as well.

Vance is a Cubs fan and Graf is a Cardinals fan, so they decided to decorate the bar in homage to both teams. It even features a wood-carved sign that reads "a bar divided" alongside both team logos.

"We're a small village of 150 people that live here, yet we have people coming from far away for the people and the camaraderie," Graf said. "There's not many of those small places left and I think people prefer those compared to big chains."

The popular menu items include the chicken wings, steak, ribs, cheeseburgers and the homemade pizzas.

The restaurant also offers daily dinner specials, including beef brisket and meatloaf on Monday; tacos and taco salad on Tuesday; fried chicken on Wednesday; chicken fried chicken on Thursday; walleye, baked cod, catfish and a frog leg special on Friday; ribeye steak, rib dinner, surf & turf on Saturday; and 14-inch pizza on Sunday. Fried chicken is available all the time.

Guests can also enjoy a salad bar on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, as well as homemade soups throughout the winter.

Another popular menu item that Graf created is the garbage potatoes, which are potatoes with fried onion, green pepper, and ham topped with shredded cheddar, butter and sour cream. Jalapenos, mushrooms and an egg can be added as well.

"This is my hometown. I think Pat and I both enjoy being around people, days and evenings," Vance said. "A good way to gauge if you're doing well is if the back room is full of people you don't know. This is what we want, the place to keep going; people want to get out of the surrounding towns. I sincerely hope The Longbranch Again sticks around."

Vance and Graf have also added catering, which Graf said has really taken off. The catering side of the business was named TJ's Catering after Graf's son who passed away three years ago. Graf said he had talked about his dream of catering, so she decided to name it after him in his honor.