CHENOA — OB's Cervezaria, 917 E. Cemetery Ave. in Chenoa, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The three-in-one business opened in December and is owned by Andrew Jolly, Dylan Cerda and Juan Cerda, all of Chenoa. OB's is the brewery, but the location also houses Hometeam Eats and Iron Cave Golf, an indoor golf simulator.

The restaurant is named after Owen B. (OB) Streeper, who was born in Normal but lived in Chenoa. He was a World War II Army Air Corps hero and founded the McLean County Rescue Squad, where he served as chief from 1968 to 2005. He worked for the Chenoa Fire Department for over 20 years and started Special Service Inc., a manufacturing facility where he created his own "Jaws of Life" tool.

"We have provided this space so that multiple businesses can thrive under one roof," Jolly said. "We have Hometeam Eats that cooks up some phenomenal food in the back, and we are in charge of the beer and the more common area."

The owners began their journey by purchasing a home brew kit on Facebook Marketplace a few years ago and starting to brew out of their kitchen. They eventually decided that brewing was what they wanted to do for a living.

The restaurant hosts a variety of events, including comedy nights, bags tournaments, trivia, volleyball tournaments, sand castle building contests, live music, arcade games and more. They have a beer garden, along with an event space that can be reserved.

In the past, the OB's building has been home to Hobart's, a diesel mechanical stop; Barlow's furniture store; and the local ambulance service.

"I think it has the family-friendly atmosphere that makes it really special," Dylan Cerda said. "I think the self-pour wall, especially for craft beer, makes us unique because you can sample as much as or little as you want. It's really fun. It's quite the experience."

He described the business as a "hidden gem," one that its owners designed with the idea of offering something that could be seen in a larger city.

Popular brews include the Homestead Peach, mango and strawberry ciders, the Wheat Ale and the guest taps. They also offer non-beer options, and will offer specials throughout the summer, including a 10% discount for customers who buy a club mug or a tiki mug.

Nicole and John Burke own Hometeam Eats, and the menu reflects their diverse cultural backgrounds, featuring a fusion of Mexican and Italian foods. They call it "blackitalexican."

Their business started off as a food truck, but now makes use of OB's kitchen to serve up various sandwiches, tacos, salads, burgers, soups and more. They offer daily specials as well.

"Bring your kids. People will bring in their kids and let them run around and play the arcade games while they can sit, drink and hang out," Jolly said. 'We've had kids out there playing in the sand, building sand castles and stuff when no one is playing volleyball."

The OB's owners and their families also own the Chenoa Fitness Center and other businesses in the Chenoa area.

They said they want to make OB's as great as it can possibly be. Their ultimate goal is to be able to distribute and sell their own beer in the future.

"We're bringing that culture back to Chenoa by showing off its history and offering something to do here in town," Dylan Cerda said. "We're taking advantage of an opportunity to have what we feel like everybody has missed on the busy roads here."