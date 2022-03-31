Housing construction up in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Woodford counties

Resale of homes is down 3.2% from last year, the release said, due to a lack of available inventory. However, the average price is up 5.9%, "which shows a health market for sellers."

The average price for resale homes was $179,354 in January and $181,771 in February, according to MIRA data.

"The total housing volume reflects a 12.8% increase from 2021, which is a positive sign that buyers are finding homes," the release continued.

MIRA partner Rebecca Stiles-Bergquist of Waterstone Mortgage in Bloomington said in a statement: “Mortgage rates have risen slightly in early 2022 but, all things considered, they are still low — meaning that homeownership can be attainable for many families and individuals. As we move into the spring and summer buying and selling season, we anticipate that the market will continue to be volatile. This makes it riskier for borrowers to wait when it comes to locking in their interest rate.

"While the local market has been opening up slightly, in terms of inventory, we hope to see more progress with this in the coming months.”